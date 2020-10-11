Ex-49ers QB Alex Smith completes miraculous comeback, plays vs. Rams

Ex-49ers QB Smith completes amazing comeback, plays vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Alex Smith is back.

The former 49ers quarterback has completed one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history as he entered Sunday's game for the Washington Football Team against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith entered the day as Washington's No. 2 QB behind Kyle Allen, who left in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Smith completed his first pass attempt since Nov. 11, 2018 with a 6-yard pass to running back J.D. McKissic.

The former No. 1 overall pick by the 49ers sustained a career-threatening and life-threatening leg injury against the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the 2018 season. He hasn't played since after undergoing 17 surgeries and battling sepsis due to complications.

Smith ended the first half completing 5 of 6 pass attempts for 35 yards.

The 36-year-old played seven seasons -- he missed the 2008 season with a should injury -- as a member of the 49ers. He finished his 49ers career with over 14,000 passing yards, 81 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. Smith went 1-1 in the playoffs with the 49ers.

Smith was traded from the 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2013. He made the Pro Bowl three times with the Chiefs and led them to the playoffs four times. Kansas City then traded Smith to Washington in March 2018. The next day, Smith signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with Washington.

The QB was then injured 10 games into his Washington career.

Smith has been one of the most respected players in the NFL throughout his career, and the entire football world has been rooting for him as he makes his amazing comeback.

