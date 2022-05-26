Ex-49ers to gather to welcome Bryant Young to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former 49ers to gather to welcome Young to Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The third annual Dwight Clark Legacy event will feature a Hall of Fame lineup of 49ers.

Bryant Young, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, will appear on stage for a lively discussion with Steve Young, Terrell Owens and Charles Haley.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Golden Heart Fund, an organization that offers support to former 49ers players in need. Clark, who died of ALS in 2018, considered the Golden Heart Fund his charity of choice. Tickets can be purchased for $87 apiece.

Patrick Willis is also scheduled to attend the event and present defensive lineman Arik Armstead with the Dwight Clark Award on behalf of the Golden Heart Fund.

The award goes to a current 49ers player who exemplifies the team-first attitude of Clark with the emphasis on being reliable, resilient and respectful. Last year, former 49ers Pro Bowl tight end Brent Jones presented the award to George Kittle.

General manager John Lynch will also appear on stage to take part in a state-of-the franchise question-and-answer session.

