Ex-49ers first-round pick Josh Garnett among Lions’ cuts

Former 49ers first-round draft pick Josh Garnett was among the players released for the Lions to get down to 80 players on the roster.

The 49ers traded up to select Garnett with the 28th overall pick in the 2016 first round. Although he was given a starting job as a rookie, he barely played and never started the next two years and was cut before the 2019 season. After spending last season out of football, the Lions picked him up in February, but now they’ve cut him as well.

The 2015 Outland Trophy winner as the best lineman in college football, Garnett may have just lost his last chance to make it in the NFL.

The Lions also released defensive back Michael Jackson, linebacker Christian Sam, defensive end Jonathan Wynn and wide receivers Travis Fulgham and Chris Lacy.

