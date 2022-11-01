Ex-49ers exec, Giants coach John McVay dies at 91

The NFL has lost a respected member of its history as former 49ers exec and New York Giants coach John McVay died Tuesday at the age of 91.

John McVay is the grandfather of current Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The 49ers mourn the loss of former General Manager John McVay. Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers. Our entire organization sends our condolences to the McVay family. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 1, 2022

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

McVay, along with Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh, originally joined the 49ers as the team’s Director of Player Personnel in 1979. He went on to spend 17 years (1979-95) with the 49ers and held administrative responsibilities that included Vice President and General Manager, Director of Player Personnel, Director of Football Operations, Vice President for Football Administration, Administrative Vice President and Assistant to the President. During his tenure, the 49ers claimed five Super Bowl titles, three with Walsh and two with George Seifert. He was named The Sporting News NFL Executive-of-the-Year in 1989 following the team’s fourth Super Bowl. After retiring following the 1995 season, McVay later re-joined the organization officially in 1999 and served as Vice President/Director of Football Operations through the 2003 season.

