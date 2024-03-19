Ex-49ers DT Joseph-Day, Titans agree to one-year contract, per agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Another 49ers free agent is on his way out of San Francisco for a new NFL team.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, his representation, Legend Agency, told NFL Network's Jason McCourty on Tuesday. The deal comes after Joseph-Day visited the Titans on Monday.

Following his visit yesterday, Sebastian Joseph-Day has agreed to terms with the Tennessee #Titans on a one year deal according to @ChaseYourLegend — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 19, 2024

The veteran defensive lineman won a Super Bowl in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Rams, Joseph-Day signed a three-year, $24 million free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers last year but was released after the team fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telasco.

Joseph-Day signed with the 49ers in December after he cleared waivers, providing depth as Arik Armstead dealt with an injury. He appeared in two regular-season games and three playoff games with San Francisco in 2023, registering eight tackles during that span.

The 28-year-old's departure isn't the only change to the 49ers' defensive line unit this offseason. Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell and Javon Kinlaw all will be on new teams next season, and San Francisco will welcome Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott, Leonard Floyd and Yeter Gross-Matos to the group in 2024.

