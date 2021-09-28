Ex-49ers cornerback Richard Sherman visiting Buccaneers for return

Ex-49ers cornerback Sherman visiting Buccaneers for return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman is inching closer to returning to the NFL.

The former 49ers cornerback is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agent has told Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is traveling to Tampa to visit the #Buccaneers today, per his manager @MitchEisenstein. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 28, 2021

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero was first to report the news Tuesday morning.

Multiple contenders have been aggressive in their pursuit of Richard Sherman over the past couple weeks. But it's the Super Bowl champs who get him in the building first later today to try to get a deal done. https://t.co/F7R4tcyfG3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

On Sept. 19, Pelissero reported Sherman is receiving interest from the Bucs, the 49ers and his first team -- the Seattle Seahawks. But the reigning Super Bowl champions are getting the first look at the former All-Pro.

The 49ers certainly could use him, too, and general manager John Lynch hasn't closed the door on a possible Sherman return to the Bay. The 49ers will be without cornerback Jason Verrett for the rest of the season after sustaining a torn ACL, and Josh Norman sustained a lung contusion in San Francisco's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Story continues

Sherman, 33, spent his last three seasons with the 49ers. But the three-time All-Pro played just five games last season while dealing with a calf injury. He had a tumultuous offseason, including an arrest in the Seattle area. Sherman was arrested on five misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence and second-degree criminal trespass.

The NFL has not taken any disciplinary action against Sherman.

Sherman still could wind up back in a 49ers jersey this year. They're just not getting the first look at their old friend.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast