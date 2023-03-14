Ex-49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley, Lions agree to one-year contract, agents confirm

Moseley's 49ers tenure ends after agreeing to deal with Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After spending his first five NFL seasons with the 49ers, it appears Emmanuel Moseley’s time in the Bay has come to a close.

The 26-year-old cornerback has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Lions, his agent confirmed to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Moseley tweeted shortly after the news was announced.

Moseley’s fifth season with the 49ers was cut short when he tore his ACL in San Francisco’s Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, but general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine a few weeks ago that the 49ers were keeping the door open for a reunion with Moseley.

Instead, Moseley will take his talents to The Motor City.

After going undrafted in 2018, Moseley signed with San Francisco as a free agent. After playing out his three-year rookie contract, he signed a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the 49ers in 2021.

In his five seasons in red and gold, Moseley appeared in 45 games and started 33. He registered 162 tackles (128 solo), four interceptions and 33 pass breakups.

From undrafted in the NFL to proving that's exactly where he belongs, Moseley was on his way to becoming a highly recruited free agent this year before getting injured. Now, though, this deal could serve as a chance to -- once again -- prove himself and showcase his talent when healthy.

