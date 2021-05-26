Ex-49ers assistant Katie Sowers announces Chiefs coaching fellowship role

Ex-49ers assistant Sowers announces new role with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is returning to an NFL practice field with a boost from a 49ers legend.

Sowers announced Wednesday on social media that she will have another opportunity to continue her coaching career through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The program is designed to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. All 32 NFL clubs participate each year. Specific aspects of the program — including hiring, compensation and coaching duties — are administered on a club-by-club basis.

Walsh, who died in 2007, was a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the 49ers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Sowers was a member of coach Kyle Shanahan's original 49ers staff in 2017 after she worked with the Atlanta Falcons. She also was part of the Bill Walsh Fellowship during her time with the Falcons.

Shanahan brought Sowers to the 49ers, where she served in a full-time role as an offensive assistant. She worked closely with the team's wide receivers. Shortly after the 2020 season, Sowers announced her time with the 49ers had come to an end.

Sowers became the second woman in NFL history to work as a full-time assistant coach and the first openly gay coach in the league's history.

Additionally, she was the first woman to coach a Super Bowl team. The 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV to her new team, the Chiefs. Before getting into coaching, she was athletic director for Kansas City Parks and Recreation.

