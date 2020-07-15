Ex-49er Joe Staley sells Menlo Park home for $5.475M after retirement

It's still hard to believe Joe Staley will no longer be the 49ers' starting left tackle after announcing his retirement in May, but the selling of his Menlo Park home just made it even more real.

The former 49ers offensive lineman just sold his 3,300 square-foot home for $5.475 million according to the Los Angeles Times, citing public records.

(via realtor.com)

The four-bedroom, three and a half bathroom home features fireplaces with large stone mantles, an eat-in kitchen and a family room that opens up to the backyard that lives on over a quarter of an acre.

Outside there's an outdoor dining area, a fireplace, a deck and a lawn.

According to Realtor.com, the house was said to be located in "one of Menlo Park's most prestigious cul-de-sacs," and within walking distance of downtown.

The 13-year veteran leaves behind a legendary career with six Pro Bowl selections. He started every game he played in with the 49ers (181), the team he spent the entirety of his NFL campaign with after being drafted in 2007.

He earned NFL 2010 All-Decade Team honors in April, and it was more than well-deserved.

