Ex-49er Jimmie Ward to play safety again with Texans, DeMeco Ryans says

Then-49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans believed Jimmie Ward’s ability to cover the slot receiver was a huge component of the defense’s success during the 2022 NFL season.

When Ryans took over as the Houston Texans’ head coach this offseason, one of the organization’s first pickups was signing Ward to a two-year, $13 million contract as an unrestricted free agent.

“Jimmie can play anywhere, but I’m going to play him at safety,” Ryans said last week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

Ward was not keen on the idea of leaving his starting role at free safety in order to play approximately two-thirds of the 49ers’ defensive snaps at nickel back last season.

With veteran Tashaun Gipson taking over in Ward’s former position, Ward actually had a greater impact in his new role. The 49ers owned the NFL's top-ranked defense.

In his first 94 career regular-season games since entering the NFL in 2014 as a first-round draft pick, Ward registered four interceptions. In 12 games last season, he had a career-best three interceptions.

“Everybody knows Jimmie wants to play safety,” Ryans said. “Talking to Jimmie last year, I told him when you can play the nickel position and you can play the safety position, it just opens up a lot more avenues for you. That’s what it’s done for Jimmie.

“He’s been fun to work with because he jumped into that nickel role, and he thrived. He made more plays than he made playing safety.”

Ward initially balked at the idea of moving to nickel back, 49ers general manager John Lynch said this offseason. Lynch said Ward initially "wanted out."

But he was convinced to accept the new/old role.

“Jimmie had a fantastic year,” Lynch said. “I think the coolest thing moving to nickel is he touched the ball more than he’s ever touched it. That’s been one criticism. Jimmie has been a great player but the one criticism people might have is ball production, but he touched the ball more than he ever has.”

Now, the 49ers have a significant hole to fill in their defense. Sam Womack and veteran pickup Isaiah Oliver are likely to compete for the nickel back role that Ward vacates.

Ryans said when he became Texans coach, it was a balancing act to bring in players with whom he was familiar while also not leaning too heavily on former 49ers players.

Ward and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway are the only former 49ers to sign with the club this offseason.

Ward was crucial because of his versatility and the leadership he can provide to a young defense in the locker room.

“To be able to get a guy like Jimmie Ward is very vital for our defense,” Ryans said. “Jimmie has played safety in our scheme, he’s played nickel, and Jimmie is a veteran guy who’s played a lot of football.”

