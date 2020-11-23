Ex-49er Frank Gore scores touchdown in third decade of long NFL career

Former 49er Gore scores TD in third decade of NFL career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Frank Gore's amazing NFL career added another amazing milestone on Sunday, as the longtime 49ers tailback scored a touchdown for the New York Jets, marking the third decade in which Gore has found the end zone in his career.

Frank Gore has now scored a rushing TD in three decades 🙌



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kAaGQsHTVL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020

Gore's NFL odyssey began when he was a third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2005 out of the University of Miami. Over 10 seasons in San Francisco, Gore ran for 11,073 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Since leaving the 49ers after the 2014 season, Gore has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Gore scored his first touchdown of the season for the Jets on Sunday, and has 447 yards rushing in his age-37 season.

Gore told NBC Sports Bay Area that he and 49ers CEO Jed York have agreed that whenever the tailback decides to hang up his cleats, he will sign a ceremonial contract and retire as a member of the organization.

As the franchise's all-time leading rusher, he almost certainly will see his name join the ranks of the 49ers' ring of honor as well when his playing career comes to a close.

But even at 37 years old, Gore doesn't seem intent on calling it quits any time soon.

