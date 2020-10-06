Ex-49er D.J. Reed to return 'very soon' for Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

Carroll says ex-49er Reed will play for Seahawks 'very soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks played a little bit of gamesmanship when they claimed former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed this offseason. And it could pay off for them in the near future.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday that Reed, who sustained a torn pectoral during an offseason workout in July, should return "very soon."

Carroll also said that D.J. Reed will make it back to them this season. Seattle claimed him off waivers from the 49ers after he tore his pectoral in August. "He's gonna make it back very soon." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 5, 2020

The timing couldn't be more perfect, too. Reed is on Seattle's non-football injury list and isn't eligible to play the first six weeks of the season. Well, his return could come right in time for the Seahawks.

The 49ers the Seahawks in Seattle for a Week 8 battle on Nov. 1, and it seems Reed could be on the field. Carroll said the defensive back "looks great running," and it's safe to assume Reed wants to play against his former team.

Reed, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2018. He played 31 games for San Francisco over two seasons, recording 54 tackles, one sack, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and recovered one fumble.

The 49ers placed Reed on waivers on Aug. 4. Seattle waited just one day to claim him, and now could unleash him against his former team in less than a month.

