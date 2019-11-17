Ex-49er Colin Kaepernick flashes arm strength at NFL workout in Atlanta

It had been almost two full years, but we finally got the chance to see Colin Kaepernick on a football field.

It wasn't in an NFL game, but instead a workout at a high school south of Atlanta.

The NFL arranged a workout at the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility, but Kaepernick moved the event Saturday afternoon after the league denied all media access.

Footage of Kap's workout 👀



Still got that big arm.



(via @JRSportBrief)pic.twitter.com/FRXO7LGwNs







— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2019

Kaepernick got the chance to show off that strong arm that first drew the 49ers to select the Nevada alum No. 36 overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

He brought out a handful of receivers and ran a plethora of routes, including some deep balls.

Look at this deep bomb. Question answered. Kaepernick still has his arm. pic.twitter.com/EkYO05Uk3C — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 16, 2019

An NFL executive reportedly told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was impressed by Kaepernick's performance.

After today's workout in Atlanta, an NFL executive at Colin Kaepernick's throwing session said his arm talent is "elite" and is the same as when he came out of college. He said that Kaepernick threw the ball well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

With the NFL season already more than halfway done, it's unlikely that Kaepernick would be able to come in and immediately make a team better this season.

But he also undoubtedly showed that the arm talent that made him worthy of being an NFL quarterback in the first place.

Only time will tell if the 32-year-old will, in fact, get the chance to prove it.

