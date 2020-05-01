Ex-1st-round pick Charles Harris traded by Miami to Falcons

Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
MIAMI (AP) -- Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021.

A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started a career-high five games for rookie coach Brian Flores.

Harris has one year left on his rookie contract.

On Thursday, Miami released another defensive end and former first-round pick, Taco Charlton. The Dolphins are rebuilding after going 5-11 in 2019, and last month they signed 11 free agents and acquired 11 draft picks.

