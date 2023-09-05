Ewing seeks LPGA Queen City repeat as Solheim Cup looms

American Ally Ewing will try to defend her title at the LPGA Queen City Championship before joining her US teammates in trying to reclaim the Solheim Cup from holders Europe later this month in Spain (Steve DYKES)

Defending champion Ally Ewing looks for a consistent start when the LPGA Queen City Championship begins Thursday as she prepares for a Solheim Cup showdown in two weeks against Europe.

The 30-year-old American was one of three captain's picks by Stacy Lewis for the US squad that will try to reclaim the trophy on September 22-24 in Spain.

But first, Ewing will try to defend her title at the $2 million LPGA event at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati.

"I'm going to show up and try to start with two really consistent rounds," Ewing said Tuesday. "I'm really happy to be at Kenwood to hopefully put on a good title defense and take some good golf to Spain and get the Cup back in US hands."

World number 33 Ewing is 2-5 with one tied over US Solheim losses in 2019 and 2021.

"I'm very thankful and happy Stacy saw me and trusted me to be a captain's pick," Ewing said. "I'm super excited for Spain. Feel like my golf game has been trending in a really good direction.

"I feel like I can step into a little bit more of a role of lending a hand to the rookies and giving them some insight not just on the golf course, but what the week is going to look like, as well as just hope to be a good voice.

"Hope to bring some good energy into the team room, because that's where it starts for sure. Hopefully the good golf comes as well."

Ewing has won three titles in the past three seasons, taking the 2020 Drive On crown at Lake Oconee, the 2021 LPGA Match Play and last year's Queen City trophy by one stroke over China's Lin Xiyu.

"Trying to bring back all the good vibes," Ewing said. "I'll lean on those memories as good things."

Ewing has four top-10 finishes this year, most recently when she matched her best major finish by sharing sixth at last month's Women's British Open.

"I do feel confident. I feel like I'm playing some really solid golf," she said. "It's just going to be my same mentality -- good process, one hole at a time, and see where it all shakes out."

The Solheim Cup brings an extra thrill, even with the Americans on the road.

"It's a great competition," Ewing said. "The atmosphere is incredible. We're going in as competitors, but at the same time we respect each other because we do compete against each other on a week-to-week basis.

"I'm sure it'll be intense. The US will not be getting a lot of cheers in Spain, but hopefully we can bring over a decent crowd."

Ewing has been pleased with how Lewis is directing the US effort thus far.

"She knows the needs of players, the things that really need to be taken off our plate that week with so much going on," Ewing said.

"She has got a ton of energy. She's someone with a ton of recent playing experience as well. Stacy has that little bit of a fresh perspective on things.

"She's doing an incredible job. That starts with her leadership and she's going to bring a lot of good, positive energy."

