Ewers to continue climb at women's Tour de France

Jul. 21—As the Tour de France Femmes begins Monday, Moscow High grad and second-year professional cyclist Veronica Ewers will be looking to improve on her breakout showing from 2022 while leading Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank through the eight-stage event.

The 28-year-old, who graduated from Moscow in 2012 and played soccer at Willamette University in Oregon before making the transition to competitive cycling in the late 2010s, led all U.S. women at last year's Tour de France Femmesb with a ninth-place finish in the event's cumulative General Classification standings. She was also the top performer for Team USA at the women's Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.

After a relative down period earlier this year, Ewers was back in form earlier this month at another of women's cycling's top events — the Giro Donne tour through Italy, where she once again led her team and her country en route to finishing fourth in GC.

This year's Tour de France Femmes kicks off in the city of Clermont-Ferrand with a 77-mile Stage 1, and follows a broadly southern trajectory as it continues through July 30th, finishing at Pau. The eight stages of competition will add up to 594 miles raced, with the longest being Stage 4 (110 miles) and the shortest a relative sprint-to-the-finish of a Stage 8 (13.7 miles). Ewers, who is known for her strength on the climb, might be seen as a favorite for Stage 7, which traverses a mountainous region from Lannemezan to Bagneres-de-Bigorre.