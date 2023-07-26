Ewers in 16th at women's Tour de France

Jul. 26—Moscow High product Veronica Ewers gained one spot in General Classification standings after Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes, moving from 17th to 16th.

She finished 35th in the stage, which saw all of the top 112 riders cross the line within a span of three seconds. The 28-year-old, who rides for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, claimed a less-than-one-second cumulative edge over Erica Magnaldi of Italy, who had held 16th in the GC before finishing 49th in Stage 3. Ewers' overall time of 11 hours, 8 minutes, 32 seconds is 73 seconds behind current leader Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.

The eight-stage Tour de France Femmes continues today with Stage 4, which begins in the commune of Cahors and continue south to Rodez in a course spanning 110 miles.