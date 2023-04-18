Evidence points to Michael Mayer being drafted before Bengals pick

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is a prospect often suggested as a good fit for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL draft.

But he has to get to their pick at No. 28 for that to happen.

In a new mock from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, there’s a very, very important Bengals-related note in the writeup for the Dallas Cowboys’ pick at No. 26.

There, Brugler has the Cowboys taking Mayer and writing the following: “As one plugged-in league source told me about Mayer and the Cowboys: ‘I just can’t see Dallas passing.’”

This has always been a problem projecting the Bengals to grab a top tight end — they have to fall. And beyond that simple idea, the Bengals also have to opt to select the position over others when it’s one of the deepest in the class this year.

In this scenario where Mayer goes to the Cowboys? The Bengals would likely be more than comfortable waiting until Round 2 or later to draft a tight end while taking the best player available.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire