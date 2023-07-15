Evidence of how Micah Parsons plays his best in key Cowboys moments

In his two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, pass rusher Micah Parsons has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL. With 26.5 sacks it’s obvious how valuable the Penn St. product has been since entering the league. Not only has Parsons been a difference maker on defense, but he’s also been at his best during the key moments of the game. When the Cowboys need him most, Parsons has a knack of coming up big.

Pro Football Focus recently broke down the best edge defenders based on situational football from the 2022 season, and Parsons came out in the top 3 in all the important categories. Here’s how the Cowboys’ defensive menace fared when the team needed him most.

Parsons came up big on third and fourth downs

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons had 13.5 sacks in his second season, earning him the second-best pass rushing grade at 92.1 on the year. When the Cowboys needed him to make plays, on third and fourth downs, Parsons showed an ability to pressure the quarterback.

Of his 13.5 sacks, Parsons had 5.5 on third down in 2022, which attributed to his 90.2 marks, good for third in the league.

THIRD AND FOURTH DOWNS

1. Myles Garrett (92.4)

2. Trey Hendrickson (91.0)

3. Micah Parsons (90.2)

4. Deatrich Wise Jr. (85.9)

5. Jaelan Phillips (84.2)

Cleveland’s Garrett leads the pack when it comes to third and fourth downs, as well. Cowboys edge defender Micah Parsons had the third-most opportunities to rush the passer on third and fourth downs, and he also picked up the third-most pressures in these situations, with 37, which was tied with Bengals edge defender Trey Hendrickson. Miami’s Jaelan Phillips was second with 38 pressures. Vikings edge defender Danielle Hunter led the position with 39 pressures on third and fourth downs, but he also had more such snaps than most other edge defenders.

A pass rusher earns his money on third downs, so Parsons’ effectiveness when he was able to pin his ears back and get after the QB is no surprise.

Dominated in the fourth quarter

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As good as Parsons was on the pressure downs, he was even better when the games were on the line in the fourth quarter. When the Dallas defense was tasked to make a play, Parsons rose to the occasion.

Parsons had four, fourth-quarter sacks, all of which came in the last two minutes of the game, despite having just the sixth-most pass rushing snaps in the quarter. That’s as clutch as it can get.

FOURTH QUARTER

1. Micah Parsons (92.4)

2. Haason Reddick (90.9)

3. Montez Sweat (90.1)

4. Brandon Graham (90.1)

5. Jaelan Phillips (90.0)

Pass rushers from the NFC East stood out when it came to the fourth quarter. Even though Parsons recorded only the sixth-most pass-rushing snaps in the fourth quarter, he led all edge defenders with 31 total pressures. While Philadelphia’s Haason Reddick was tied for second in total pressures, with 29, he was tied for the most sacks, recording seven in the fourth quarters of the 2022 season.

Parsons also closed out two games for the Cowboys, where his strip sacks ensured wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

No Blitz

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The best pass rushers in the league are going to be successful in any situation, and Parsons is no exception. When the defense didn’t blitz, which meant the offense had the ability to use extra blockers to slow down Parsons, he still won a high rate.

NO BLITZ

1. Myles Garrett (93.3)

2. Micah Parsons (91.9)

3. Nick Bosa (90.6)

4. Haason Reddick (90.4)

5. Josh Uche (89.2)

While the previously mentioned situations are usually more favorable for edge defenders, as they suggest more obvious passing situations, rushing the passer without extra rushers presents fewer one-on-one opportunities and a higher chance for the defender’s blocker to get help from another protector. However, the same names on this list appear in other situations. San Francisco’s Bosa led the position with 78 total pressures when the defense did not blitz, and he tied with Garrett for the most sacks (17).

Parsons also excelled when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn called for a stunt to give his star pupil an advantage.

ON STUNTS

1. Myles Garrett (91.8)

2. Micah Parsons (91.7)

3. Brandon Graham (91.6)

4. Sam Williams (88.4)

5. Trey Hendrickson (87.4)

Due to the Cowboys’ defensive scheme, their edge defenders recorded the most pass-rushing snaps with a stunt executed somewhere along the line. Parsons led the way with 235 such snaps, but he also led all edge defenders with 54 total pressures on these plays. However, the most sacks on such plays belonged to New England’s Matthew Judon, with 10. Garrett and Bosa were tied for second with nine sacks.

Parsons is a game wrecker on defense and using a stunt to help him pressure the QB almost seems unfair.

Conclusions

Regardless of the down, distance or what the defensive play call is, Parsons finds a way to disrupt the offense. Even when he’s not rushing the passer, Parsons effects the game.

This play to track down the Lions TE and tackle him just short of the goal line in Week 7 saved points when DE DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble and a turnover on the very next snap.

This is such a phenomenal two-play sequence by the Cowboys' defensive leaders. The Lions had two shots at a walk-in touchdown, but Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence had other plans. This is why you never give up! pic.twitter.com/nvUVXGUu1q — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) October 24, 2022

That was in the fourth quarter and turned the game around. The Lions were about to take the lead, instead the Cowboys scored 14 unanswered points to earn the victory.

Against the Chicago Bears, Parsons’ hustle led to another game-changing moment. Chasing the ball carrier down after he was out of the picture, followed by the heads up play to know he wasn’t touched and returning a fumble for the 36-yard score put that game away as well.

🚨 MICAH PARSONS TD ALERT 🚨 Cowboys having none of a Bears comeback 😤pic.twitter.com/X7WRHiPi0G — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) October 30, 2022

Great players find a way to be great at the right time and Micah Parsons is proof of that for the Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire