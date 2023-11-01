Evidence continues to mount that Alex Grinch can’t prevent basic errors at USC

It’s November now. We’re approaching Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. A competent defensive coordinator will not have to worry about his players being in the right places on a consistent basis. That should not even be a concern right now. Opponents might come up with uniquely creative plays which will fool a defense maybe two or three times per game, but for the most part, if a defense fails at this time of year — this deep into a season — it should be the result of having superior players. It should not be the result of an opposing defense failing to exhibit basic fundamentals.

At USC, however, players are still not displaying basic fundamentals.

Lincoln Riley was forced to concede that on several occasions in the Trojans’ 50-49 win over Cal this past Saturday, players were not in the right positions. They weren’t in the proper gaps. The alignment was not what it was supposed to be.

This stuff keeps happening every week.

This is why Alex Grinch has to be fired. Programs with national championship aspirations can’t have this level of incompetence, this lack of attention to detail.

It’s annoying, but this latest news story does make it harder for Lincoln Riley to justify retaining Grinch. He and strength coach Bennie Wylie have to go.

