Evictions win is latest example of House progressives' influence on Biden. That may affect the infrastructure bill

Courtney Subramanian and Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·9 min read
From left, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., celebrate the announcement that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium outside of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) ORG XMIT: DCAR135
From left, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., celebrate the announcement that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium outside of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) ORG XMIT: DCAR135

WASHINGTON – Back in April, the White House abruptly announced it would keep in place a historically low Trump-era limit on the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the U.S., a move that triggered a wave of fury among progressives, advocates and even some senior Democratic leaders.

Hours later, President Joe Biden reversed course.

A similar episode unfolded last week when Biden retreated on his decision to allow a federal evictions moratorium to expire following a pressure campaign by a young group of progressive lawmakers, led by Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who staged a protest by sleeping on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The president, who for days argued he did not have the legal authority to extend the COVID-era ban, once again issued a swift reversal, extending the moratorium for some renters despite expressing doubt about whether it would hold up in court.

The White House U-turn underscored how pressure from progressive Democrats has become increasingly hard for the president to ignore, especially given how just a handful could hold up major Biden priorities like his $1 trillion infrastructure bill making its way through Congress. But the evictions victory also signaled that progressives' activist tactics may provide a roadmap for battles ahead on liberal priorities, such as fighting climate change, forgiving student loan debt and raising the minimum wage.

In fact, some House progressives have already threatened to stand in the way of Biden's signature policy, making it clear they have no plans of voting for the infrastructure deal unless a separate $3.5 trillion budget deal is tailored to their liking.

"I think what these newer members of Congress have shown is that seniority and title matter less than grassroots following," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said of progressive lawmakers like Bush.

"I think that has totally changed the rules of the game," he said.

'I know what it feels like': For Rep. Cori Bush, fighting to extend the eviction moratorium is personal

More: Biden administration issues targeted moratorium on evictions for areas hit hardest by COVID-19

Progressive voices get louder

Outside the Capitol last week, Bush along with fellow Democratic Reps. Jimmy Gomez, Mondaire Jones and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, huddled around a phone as news of Biden's decision arrived on Capitol Hill. They were elated at the news. Moments later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. came out to congratulate them.

“You did this,” Schumer told Bush – who had been protesting outside the Capitol for five days after the House failed to pass a hastily drafted bill to prevent the moratorium from ending.

Only days earlier, the White House said it was unconstitutional for Biden to again extend the moratorium, citing a Supreme Court decision in June that concluded any extension would need congressional approval.

From left, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., celebrate the announcement that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium outside of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) ORG XMIT: DCAR132
From left, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., celebrate the announcement that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium outside of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) ORG XMIT: DCAR132

But Congress didn't move on the issue. Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., punted the issue back to the White House and spent the weekend and early last week making phone calls to convince Biden and other White House officials on the progressive group's behalf.

Biden said he consulted several constitutional scholars before ordering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a new, targeted evictions moratorium for areas with high transmission of COVID-19. The new order is already facing legal challenges.

Gomez, D-Calif., said the pressure campaign was the result of months of behind-the-scenes negotiations by progressives pressing the White House to take action before the order lapsed.

Bush, a noted political activist who ran for office in the wake of Michael Brown’s shooting death in Ferguson, Missouri, told USA TODAY with activists in Congress, people can "expect for things to be different than what maybe people are used to."

"We don't have the same eyes, we don't have the same background or the same agenda as some others," she said. "We brought that same energy, and will continue to bring that same energy as we continue on."

Progressives make demands of infrastructure bills

Progressives have largely been sidelined by the president's push to restore bipartisanship in Washington, a mission that's entailed working with Republicans and moderate Democrats in the Senate like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

But with the fate of the president's infrastructure deal hanging in the balance, the progressive group is poised to face another test of how far they can push the White House.

In the House, where Democrats hold just a slight majority over Republicans, Democrats can only afford to lose three votes from their own caucus on party-line legislation in order for it to pass, handing liberal lawmakers the power to doom the infrastructure bill.

Several have echoed they will not back the package without a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that includes progressive domestic priorities like free pre-kindergarten and community college, and climate change initiatives – a threat Pelosi has also made. Senate Democrats unveiled a draft of their budget bill Monday.

Jayapal, chair of the 96-member Progressive Caucus, told USA TODAY on Thursday that the entire caucus shares this stance.

"We are not voting for the bipartisan bill without the reconciliation bill. We've said that for three months, and we're continuing to say that," she said.

More: Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion deal for Biden's 'human infrastructure' agenda, Medicare expansion

Khanna, a member of the Progressive Caucus, told USA TODAY last week he wouldn't vote for the bipartisan infrastructure deal unless the Senate cleared the way for the full budget bill with strong climate provisions.

"If you start to chip away at that, and certainly if you start to chip away at the climate provisions, you're gonna lose the 30-40 members of the House on the progressive side,” he said.

The White House takes note

The growing chorus of liberal voices has not gone unnoticed in the West Wing.

Members of the Progressive Caucus participates in weekly meetings with White House aides and liaisons, according to a Democratic congressional aide who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter.

In the days leading up to Biden's announcement, White House officials were in touch with a number of members, including Bush, Gomez, Jayapal and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., according to an administration official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss negotiations, said the White House hopes liberal lawmakers continue the same activism that spurred the new order in their districts to pressure states to release emergency rental assistance.

The evictions moratorium was hardly the first issue progressives mobilized on to influence the White House.

Months after the refugee resettlement spat, Vice President Kamala Harris was harangued after delivering a stark warning to migrants – "don't come" – during a trip to Guatemala in June to address an influx of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border.

Ocasio-Cortez of New York quickly pushed back, calling Harris' message to migrants "disappointing to see."

"First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet. "Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing."

Harris was forced to defend her comments, with her office issuing a statement in the middle of the night noting similar comments made by other administration officials.

Liberal lawmakers have also pressed Biden to look into whether he can forgive student loan debt, a power the president said earlier this year he did not believe he possessed. But progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., say Biden does have the authority and have urged him to unilaterally undo student debt.

The White House has since asked the departments of Justice and Education to look into the matter. The Department of Education also recently hired general counsel Toby Merrill, whose research is often cited by Warren and progressives who say the president can legally cancel $50,000 in student debt.

More: Biden, Congress and student loan forgiveness: What is the federal government doing to address the issue?

Jayapal told USA TODAY their success in shaping policy is due to a combination of "direct action" but also their efforts to negotiate behind closed-doors.

The goal is to solve issues and "get it done before we get to that point" of protesting, but "if we need it, it's another tool in our toolbox," she said.

A 'turning point' or battle to come?

Emboldened by the victory on the eviction moratorium, progressives are planning to push the White House and House leadership on a variety of issues in the coming months, including student loans, fighting for a higher minimum wage and lifting a U.S. blockade in Yemen.

In the wake of the new order, Jones said he hopes the moment marked a "turning point in the way that this White House views progressives."

"We are prepared to leverage our energy and our activism in close coordination with grassroots activists, and people all across this country," he said.

But the evictions clash was on an issue in which progressives "were rowing in the direction that most people in the [Democratic] caucus wanted to go," according to Matt Bennett, a longtime Democratic strategist and co-founder of the centrist group Third Way.

That may not be the case for progressive clashes on legislative priorities that could benefit Democrats in next year's midterm elections and define Biden's legacy.

"Sure, they deserve credit for it, but they were pushing on what was basically an open door," he said. "They are not going to succeed in battling Biden or Pelosi on fundamental, big things that they care about and that the leaders care about."

Some of those divisions spilled into public view last week when Bush waded into the politically charged "defund the police" debate. Conservatives seized on a video of Bush telling her critics to "suck it up and defunding the police has to happen."

Republicans have sought to pin the movement, which calls for reallocating or reducing law enforcement budgets, on Democrats ahead of midterms while Biden has gone to great lengths to distance himself from the idea.

Asked about Bush's video, Gomez said there's an assumption that everyone in the Progressive Caucus believes the same things because of one member's views, "and that's not the case."

More: 'Patience is growing thin': Activists fear Biden's anti-crime strategy could overshadow police reform efforts

"When they're taking a stand in opposition to Biden and leadership around things like defund the police – things that are easy for the Republicans to weaponize against at-risk Democrats – that's a real concern," Bennett said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House progressives' win on evictions highlights influence on Biden

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles stock report: 13 players who are rising or falling after Week 2 of training camp

    Eagles stock report: 13 players who are rising or falling after Week 2 of training camp

  • Feinstein: To turn back Dixie fire and others in California, raise pay for federal firefighters

    Entry-level pay has been $28,078 a year, compared with $66,336 at Cal Fire. No wonder the Forest Service is having trouble hiring.

  • EXPLAINER: What's next for USA Basketball women's program

    All eyes will be on Paris now to see if the the U.S. women's team can keep its historic Olympic run after the Americans won their seventh consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Games. Five-time gold medalist Sue Bird is headed to international retirement. Dawn Staley said she is done coaching the Olympic team after becoming the first Black woman to lead the U.S. team and the second female to win a gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach.

  • AP-NORC poll: Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses

    Most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists, a new poll finds. Researchers say that trust could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have care providers they know and are open to hearing new information about the vaccines. At least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what’s right for them and their families either most or all of the time, according to the poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help, after fire destroyed his cabin

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.

  • Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker details skills he needs to improve

    Here's where Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker says he wants to improve next season.

  • Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

    Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

  • What Iceland’s rising Covid-19 case count tells us about vaccine efficacy

    Iceland has such a high vaccination rate that it's seeing more Covid-19 cases among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. But the death rate is still zero.

  • Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Hits One Billion Streams On Spotify

    The song's official video previously became the first ‘80s video to surpass one billion YouTube views back in October 2019.

  • Senate Democrats just laid out their $3.5 trillion plan to hike taxes on the wealthy and begin fighting the climate crisis - without any Republican votes

    The Democrats' package doesn't include an extension of pandemic unemployment benefits for jobless Americans, which are set to end in a month.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Puzzling New Attack On Obama Backfires On Twitter

    The Ohio lawmaker received a quick reminder about his own history.

  • The rise and fall of Beanie Babies, which made Ty Warner a billionaire but now are nearly worthless

    Beanie Babies were once the hottest toys in the world, sometimes being flipped for thousands of dollars in the '90s. Now, they're nearly worthless.

  • Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator's objection

    One by one, Democrats and Republicans trekked to the Senate floor on Sunday touting a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal and argued that, after months of haggling, it was time for a final vote on the measure. A final vote that could have happened days ago could now linger into the early hours of Tuesday morning, forcing lawmakers to give up their second consecutive summer weekend to plod through the minutia of Senate rules. More than a dozen Republicans have joined Democrats to clear initial hurdles on the infrastructure bill, meaning the legislation will almost certainly pass despite Hagerty's protest.

  • Waiting for Biden's drug pricing plan

    The Biden administration axed Trump's proposed rule that would have tied some Medicare drug prices to lower overseas prices, but that regulation in its current form had almost no chance of being enacted.What to watch: Biden's recent executive order mandates HHS to create a "comprehensive plan ... to combat high prescription drug prices and price gouging" by Aug. 23. That plan will give the clearest picture yet of what Biden will try to do to lower drug prices.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Johnny Weir shoots down Trump adviser Jenna Ellis for homophobic tweets about his Olympic outfit

    Former Trump adviser has a history of anti-LGBT+ remarks and activism

  • U.S. settles scientist's whistleblower complaint about Trump COVID-19 response

    The U.S. government has agreed to compensate a scientist who filed a whistleblower complaint that said former President Donald Trump's administration botched its early response to the coronavirus pandemic, the scientist's lawyer said on Monday. Dr. Rick Bright, formerly of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reached a settlement with the agency, lawyer Debra Katz said. The settlement resolves Bright's "allegations that HHS retaliated against him for blowing the whistle about the Trump Administration’s inadequate and irresponsible response to the coronavirus pandemic," Katz said in a statement.

  • Judge asks why Capitol riot damage restitution is $1.5 million when cost to taxpayers is $500M

    A federal judge asked prosecutors Monday to explain why restitution in Capitol riot cases was limited to $1.5 million for repairs to the building when the total cost to taxpayers was $500 million, per Politico.Of note: D.C. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell's comments come some two weeks after she questioned whether it's appropriate for prosecutors to offer defendants misdemeanor plea deals in cases that saw insurrectionists "terrorizing members of Congress."Get market news worthy of your t

  • We Need to Talk About Social Security: It's Not Drying Up Any Time Soon

    Millions of seniors today get a large chunk of their retirement income from Social Security. You've probably heard the rumors that Social Security is rapidly running out of money, and that future retirees will be out of luck when their time comes to collect benefits.

  • Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

    A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines near the state Capitol. Authorities said the girls in the car and rally participants were exchanging insults when the teenagers' car was surrounded by Trump supporters.

  • Will Garland hold Trump accountable for abuses and corruption? 4 decisions hold out hope.

    Garland and the country face tough choices about whether and when to investigate and prosecute Trump and those around him. But we can't shy away.