Evictions eased by moratorium extension and financial help

Aug. 10—HENDERSON — It's not yet clear how the back-and-forth actions on evictions moratoria at the local and state level will affect renters and landlords locally.

Vance County Clerk of Superior Court Henry Gupton said his office began getting a few claims related to evictions on Monday, when the federal moratorium had expired and before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control order had announced a new one.

But "not many" had come in, Gupton said.

The federal moratorium on evictions expired on Aug. 1. A North Carolina moratorium on evictions had expired earlier — on July 1.

However, on Aug. 3, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, signed an order temporarily halting evictions in counties experiencing "substantial or high levels of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2."

That's the virus that causes COVID-19.

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker as of Monday indicated that Vance County has a "high" level of community transmission and thus is subject to the new CDC order.

Federal officials say a community is experiencing a high level of transmission if there have been 10 cases or more per 10,000 residents in the past week, or if 10% or more of a leading type of COVID-19 tests come back positive.

Walencsky's order will expire on Oct 3.

In addition to the on-and-off moratoria, the number of evictions may have been eased by the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program, which provides rent and utility bill assistance to renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HOPE Program serves low-income renters in 88 North Carolina counties, including Vance County.

In an email message, Janet Kelly-Scholle, public information officer for the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which operates the HOPE Program, said 1,047 households in Vance County have received rent and utility assistance from it.

HOPE has paid almost $1.5 million to utility companies and landlords on behalf of Vance County residents.

Statewide, the HOPE Program has received more than 64,000 applications and issued awards totaling $195.2 million in rent and utility payments to help North Carolina households, Kelly-Scholle said.

The program has issued checks for a total of more than $112 million in payments to landlords and utility providers.

Help can come quickly. The average time between application and payment is between 14 and 20 days.

To qualify for assistance, a renter must have lost income or been unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or experienced significant financial hardship from the pandemic.

To apply for rent and utility assistance, go online to www.hope.nc.gov or call 888-927-5467 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.