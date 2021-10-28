Evgeny Kuznetsov with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Evgeny Kuznetsov (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/27/2021
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 10/27/2021
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that GearWrench has signed on as a primary sponsor for its No. 4 Ford and driver Kevin Harvick for five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022. The Apex Tool Group brand will be an associate sponsor for Harvick’s No. 4 in the remaining Cup Series races next season. The deal also […]
Dylan Larkin scored an OT winner for the Detroit Red Wings as they rallied from being down 2-0 for a 3-2 victory against the Washington Capitals.
Kasey Kahne has two top-fives in 28 World of Outlaw sprint car starts this season while the teams he owns lead the points and Rookie of the Year battle.
Members of the Chicago Blackhawks addressed the results of an independent investigation released Tuesday.
The full, 107-page report from the independent investigation of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault allegations from 2010 was made public Tuesday. It describes in great detail the encounters between video coach Brad Aldrich and a player identified as John Doe who sued the team earlier this year alleging Aldrich sexually assaulted him. "John Doe stated, among other details, that on one occasion, during the second week of May 2010, Aldrich invited him to his apartment, provided him with dinner and drinks, told him he had the power to get John Doe onto the Blackhawks’ roster, and turned on pornography."
The Washington Football Team would enter its Week 9 bye on a high note with a win in Denver on Sunday.
Winning is paramount in the NHL — until it shouldn't be.
Kyle Beach revealed his identity as the former Blackhawks player former video coordinator Brad Aldrich allegedly sexually assaulted in 2010.
Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/27/2021
Joel Quenneville coached the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Quenneville will meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday in New York about his role in what happened — and what didn’t happen — in Chicago during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, when a player named Kyle Beach claimed he was sexually assaulted by Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich. Quenneville was the head coach of that team, which won the Stanley Cup.
Joel Quenneville shouldn't have been anywhere near the Panthers' bench on Wednesday.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Tennessee quarterback enters the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot 15-year-old generates head-turning power that will be on display under the lights.
"Multiple teams" are interested in trading for New York Giants tight end Evan Engram ahead of the league's deadline.
The last time Steph Curry put up these kind of numbers, he won his first NBA MVP.
In the span of 107 pages, featuring interviews with 139 witnesses, more than 100 gigabytes of electronic records and 49 boxes of hard-copy records, a report by an outside law firm detailed how senior leaders of the Blackhawks seemingly ignored the sexual assault accusations raised with the franchise days before the team won its first Stanley Cup title since 1961. The ramifications of the independent review, commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits, stretched into several corners of the NHL, which fined the Blackhawks $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”
Charlie Morton, one of the greatest playoff pitchers of his era, suffered a right fibula fracture during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
It worked, the Mavericks won.