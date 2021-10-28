Evgeny Kuznetsov with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

The full, 107-page report from the independent investigation of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault allegations from 2010 was made public Tuesday. It describes in great detail the encounters between video coach Brad Aldrich and a player identified as John Doe who sued the team earlier this year alleging Aldrich sexually assaulted him. "John Doe stated, among other details, that on one occasion, during the second week of May 2010, Aldrich invited him to his apartment, provided him with dinner and drinks, told him he had the power to get John Doe onto the Blackhawks’ roster, and turned on pornography."