Evgenii Dadonov with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators

Evgenii Dadonov (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 12/23/2023
Evgenii Dadonov (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 12/23/2023
Jake Browning is looking for his fourth-straight win, but will be tested by a tough Steelers defense.
Yahoo Sports breaks down six players who performed well at the G League Winter Showcase, helping their position with teams and impressing other franchises looking for two-ways or other players to add to their rosters.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.