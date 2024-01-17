Evgenii Dadonov with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
The Cowboys need a better coach, a better playoff coach. Bill Belichick just happens to be both.
Ivica Zubac has been a huge part of the Clippers' hot start this season.
Gaethje and Holloway will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
While Jones takes his time with McCarthy’s future, the rest of the league is moving swiftly with interviews that could quickly impact the number of options available to the Cowboys.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
The Fab Five went to the NCAA Championship as freshmen in 1992 and sophomores in 1993
The Bills need more help clearing the snow out of Highmark Stadium.
It was a Wild Card weekend that saw shocking blowouts, a thrilling finish in Detroit and ripple effects that will shape the NFL offseason. In part one of our Wild Card Weekend recap pod, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown the four games from Saturday and Sunday.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
Mike McCarthy's future with the team was immediately in doubt after Dak Prescott & Co. were trounced 48-32 at home.
Finally, the Detroit Lions have won a postseason game.
Dak Prescott threw an early interception to help dig the Cowboys into a big hole.