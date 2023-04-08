Evgeni Malkin with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Austin Meadows played in each of the Tigers' first six games to open the regular season.
The former No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter is coming off a loss to lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.
The most unique event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place this weekend in northeastern Tennessee with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The third round of the Masters was postponed Saturday after heavy rains soaked the course.
The third round of the Masters has been called for the day. Play will resume Sunday.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Tiger Woods just barely extended his run of cuts made at Augusta National.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
What a collapse for Dallas.
Eat your heart out, Shohei Ohtani.
How Sam Bennett overcame tragedy to become one of the most fascinating players at the Masters.
During high winds at Friday's second round of the Masters, a tree fell in the gallery near the 17th hole.
Simmons' $23.5 million average annual value is second only to Aaron Donald at his position.
A disastrous second round sent Rory McIlroy sliding down the leaderboard and eventually out of the tournament.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish the MLB week on a high note, zeroing in on the weekend matchup between the Rockies and Nationals.
Here are the details on who makes the weekend at the Masters.
Toronto, Detroit and Houston are three franchises that could see head coaching changes this offseason.
Rahm is tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.
Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald take a look at the big four QBs expected to be drafted at the top of this month's NFL draft: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis & Anthony Richardson.
In addition to speeding up the game, the new rules were intended to tip the scales back toward offense.