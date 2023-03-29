Evgeni Malkin with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, and it's hard to blame him for feeling the way he did.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
This is the assist of the season.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
At this time last season, Jaheim Oatis didn’t think he’d see much of the field early at Alabama. Of course, that was roughly 100 pounds ago. Oatis tipped the scales at a whopping 416 pounds during his high school days.
David Perron had a hat trick as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-4, on Tuesday in a game where Derek Lalonde was ejected.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Coach Dusty May is aware his players have been poached. He said it was happening last week at Madison Square Garden.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder now has two different $6 billion bids from which to choose. ESPN reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has tendered a Steve Austin Times 1,000 offer to Snyder. It matches the amount of the bid made by the group led by Josh Harris. Under normal circumstances, Snyder would don an auctioneer [more]
After a preposterous regular season that saw him solidify his position as the top-ranked prospect in this years NHL Draft, Connor Bedard is pulling out all the stops as he hopes to guide the Regina Pats to a Western Hockey League title.
Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, says Scotland played "rubbish" football after Spain's shock 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Many Royals fans balk at the cost of parking for a game at Kauffman Stadium. Here’s how it compares to other Major League Baseball teams.
Draymond Green's fire fueled the Warriors to a wild win over the Pelicans. General manager Bob Myers played a major part in that, too.
With Week 12’s Official World Golf Ranking, the field is all but set for the first major of the year as all eyes turn to Augusta for the next two weeks.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
World number one Carlos Alcaraz charged into the quarter-finals of the ATP Miami Open with a convincing 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tommy Paul on Tuesday but second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Russian Karen Khachanov.Tsitsipas had to wait a week for his first contest in Miami, beating Chilean Cristian Garin on Monday, but he came unstuck against Khachanov, losing 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Down by as many as 20 points, the Warriors stormed back in the second half to secure a big 120-109 win over the Pelicans.