“Everything working perfectly” for Shaq Barrett the last two weeks

Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett had 8.5 sacks over his final three seasons with the Broncos, so the chances that he’d earn a $250,000 bonus for recording eight sacks this season was far from a sure thing.

Barrett can come up with plans for that money on Monday, however. Barrett followed up three sacks in Week Two with four sacks of Daniel Jones in Sunday’s 32-31 loss to the Giants and that leaves him with eight total sacks on the season. He and Mark Gastineau are the only players to get eight sacks in the first three games of a season since 1984.

“It’s just everything working perfectly — the playcalls, the guys in the back and the inside, the inside push, the push from the other edge [rusher] Carl [Nassib] — so everything’s just working and I’m just beating my one-on-ones at the right time and making a play,” Barrett said, via ESPN.com.

Neither Barrett nor anyone else could get to Jones on the Giants’ final possession and his touchdown run became the final points of the game when Bucs kicker Matt Gay shanked a field goal try at the end of the fourth quarter. Barrett said the “disappointment has taken over” as a result of the way things ended and the Bucs will try for a better result against the Rams next weekend.