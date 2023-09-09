'It's everything': Washington football coach reflects on Metamora rivalry after big win

Washington head coach Darrell Crouch, right, and Metamora head coach Jared Grebner shake hands after the Panthers' 45-7 victory over the rival Redbirds in their Week 3 football game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Metamora.

METAMORA — Darrell Crouch went down memory lane before his team ever took the field against Metamora on Friday for his last time on the sideline in one of the best small-town rivalries in high school football.

Then the Washington Panthers put their decorated coach in the winner's circle one last time with a big-time 45-7 victory over Metamora at Malone Field.

It was the 147th victory for Crouch — who is retiring at the end of this season — at Washington's helm, tying him with legendary John Venturi for most coaching wins in school history.

"This is a great rivalry, a friendly, respectful one, always has been," Crouch said. "Two great towns, both passionate about their football teams. We have history. I have absolutely loved coaching in these games. You just never know what the outcome is going to be, but you know it's going to be a battle."

Even the coin flip was unusual. Officials and captains gathered at midfield and the coin went up in the air … "We called tails," Crouch said, grinning. "But the thing didn't land on either."

The coin landed on Metamora's brand new turf field — the grass blades are still stiff in areas — and embedded itself in the strands, stuck on its edge at a 45-degree angle.

"They kind of tamped it down and declared it was heads," Crouch said. "I thought, 'Oh boy, here we go.' "

But that proved to be just about the only thing Washington lost all night.

Panthers senior running back Kainon McQueary ran 22 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Metamora couldn't get its offense untracked, managing a total of 115 yards (55 ground, 60 air).

"It was something special tonight," McQueary said. "It always is with this rivalry. But we came into this game wanting to win this for coach, make sure we got this one under his belt."

Crouch exits his final regular-season matchup against Metamora with wins in six of the last seven, and he finished 10-12 overall in his career against Metamora. He called it a privilege to have coached in the series against two fine counterparts in Pat Ryan and Jared Grebner. That respect was mutual.

"Darrell is the dean of the Mid-Illini Conference coaches," Grebner said. "We tip our hat to him for what he's done for Washington, for that program, for the game and our conference.

"We will miss Darrell, but we won't miss these outcomes."

Crouch takes a look back

Washington's Kainon McQueary stretches across the goal line for a touchdown against Metamora in the second half of their Week 3 football game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Metamora. The Panthers routed the rival Redbirds 45-7.

"This is the last time I get to coach against these guys (in the regular season, at least)," Crouch said in the days leading up to Friday's game. "We always talk about some of the great games we've played that came down to the wire.

"These two cities are so close together, it's just fuels a great rivalry. And it's one we're both proud of. I can remember the games we played after the (2013) tornado hit us, we had a playoff game and Metamora people showed up, wearing their insignia jackets, and cheered for us.

"I'll never forget that."

Asked for his fondest memories of the rivalry games, Crouch mentioned the 2009 game in Washington where his Panthers beat a 13-1 Metamora team, 28-7.

"The first year we beat them at our place, and Isaac Fisher was a sophomore starting quarterback for us," Crouch said. "That was such a big one."

Crouch included a 2012 season in which Washington lost 40-0 to Metamora. "Then we turned around two weeks later and beat them in the playoffs (19-14) at Metamora," he said. "We went on to lose to Morris, which ended up runner-up in the state."

And coaching his son, Will, has a place on Crouch's list, too. "Those years having him on the team, and that last game he played over at Metamora, those games meant so much to me," Crouch said.

"It's been a privilege to coach against those guys all these years."

Crouch understands every game he spends on the field in this final season will be circled on some opponent's schedule.

"There's probably a few guys out there who want to stick it to me once before I go," Crouch said, laughing. "You know, 19 years now and I still have trouble sleeping the night before a game, especially Metamora. But people are going to try a little extra to beat me with their last chance to do it.

"The whole season will be a challenge like that."

'It's everything'

Washington leaned on its size on both lines, defensive linemen like Robert Martin (6-3, 265), Erik Daugherty (6-5, 300), Carter Prina (6-4, 220) and Garrett Cox (6-0, 210), and offensive linemen like Noah Bell-Lorentzen (6-1, 225), Aiden O'Brien (6-1, 240) and Cash Wisher (6-3, 240).

Washington's offense rolled up 295 rushing yards on 43 carries for six touchdowns, and tacked on 51 more yards passing.

On the other side, Metamora was shut down to 115 total yards. The Redbirds' lone touchdown came on a 29-yard run down the right sideline by senior quarterback Nick Rhoades with 9:46 left in the second quarter. That tied the game at 7-7, but it was the only points produced in the Redbirds' first nine possessions of the game, during which they had six punts, an interception and a turnover on downs.

By then, Washington had built a 31-7 lead through three quarters.

McQueary cut back through the middle for a 17-yard TD run and the game-winning points for a 14- 7 lead with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Devon Miller added a 20-yard field goal to take the Panthers out of the half up 17-7.

Metamora punted on the opening possession of the second half, and one play later McQueary burst up the middle for a 71-yard touchdown run and 24-7 lead.

Metamora's answering possession ended in six plays when Rhoades' wobbling pass floated downfield for an interception at the 15 by senior Tyler Brown.

Around that time the Washington student section chanted "We can't hear you."

The Metamora students countered with "Let's play basketball."

On the field, though, Metamora had no answers. McQueary added a 10-yard TD run with 2:24 left in the third quarter for a 31-7 lead, and it was over.

"We got smacked around a little," Grebner told his team afterward. "… We don't have to accept it one bit … we have to rally around each other."

Across the field, Darrell Crouch was taking one last look around before he made his final exit from Malone Field, and from at least the regular-season part of this long rivalry.

"I think our kids played hard," he said. "But I want them to take a look around at where they are. This field, beautiful turf now like so many others in the conference. This atmosphere here, coming here and playing a game and winning here. It's really special.

"Whether you play or coach, to get the chance to be part of this rivalry, it's everything."

