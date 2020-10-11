Everything you want to know about Miles Sanders' 74-yard TD

Everything you want to know about Sanders' 74-yard TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miles Sanders’ 74-yard touchdown against the Steelers Sunday is the 6th-longest touchdown run in Eagles history and longest in 20 years.

Here’s a look at the 10-longest rushing TDs in franchise history:

91 … Herschel Walker, 1994, at Falcons



90 … Wilbert Montgomery, 1982, vs. Oilers



85 … Brian Mitchell, 2000, vs. Falcons



81 … Swede Hanson, 1934, at Packers



77 … Bosh Pritchard, 1949, vs. Washington



74 … Miles Sanders, 2020, at Steelers



74 … Herman Hunter, 1985, at Cowboys



72 … Wilbert Montgomery, 1980, at Vikings

71 … John Brewer, 1952, vs. Giants



71 … Brian Westbrook, 2006, at 49ers

—> It’s also tied for the longest first-quarter TD run in Eagles history with Hunter’s TD in 1985.

—> It’s the longest TD run for the Eagles on the road since Herschel Walker’s 91-yarder in Atlanta 26 years ago.

—> Sanders’ run is also the 7th-longest the Steelers have ever allowed at home, going back to 1933 and 4th-longest since 1940.

—> It’s the second-longest play the Eagles have run since Doug Pederson became head coach. The longest was Nick Foles’ 83-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor against the Texans in 2018.

—> It’s the longest 3rd-down play the Eagles have run since 2008, when Donovan McNabb hit Hank Baskett for 90 yards on a 3rd-and-8 against the Rams and the longest 3rd-down rushing play for the Eagles in at least 27 years, or as far back as Pro Football Reference down-and-distance searching is available.

—> Sanders’ run came against the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense. The Steelers allowed more yards on that one run (74) than they were averaging per game coming into the game (54).

—> The play was the Eagles’ longest conversion on a 3rd-and-9 or longer since Jeff Garcia’s 75-yard TD pass to Donte Stallworth on a 3rd-and-9 in the 2007 playoff game against the Saints and the longest in a regular-season game since Randall Cunningham’s 93-yard completion not for a touchdown to Herschel Walker on a 3rd-and-14 against the Giants in 1994.