Everything you want to know about Miles Sanders' 74-yard TD

Miles Sanders’ 74-yard touchdown against the Steelers Sunday is the 6th-longest touchdown run in Eagles history and longest in 20 years.
Here’s a look at the 10-longest rushing TDs in franchise history:
91 … Herschel Walker, 1994, at Falcons
90 … Wilbert Montgomery, 1982, vs. Oilers
85 … Brian Mitchell, 2000, vs. Falcons
81 … Swede Hanson, 1934, at Packers
77 … Bosh Pritchard, 1949, vs. Washington
74 … Miles Sanders, 2020, at Steelers
74 … Herman Hunter, 1985, at Cowboys
72 … Wilbert Montgomery, 1980, at Vikings
71 … John Brewer, 1952, vs. Giants
71 … Brian Westbrook, 2006, at 49ers
—> It’s also tied for the longest first-quarter TD run in Eagles history with Hunter’s TD in 1985.
—> It’s the longest TD run for the Eagles on the road since Herschel Walker’s 91-yarder in Atlanta 26 years ago.
—> Sanders’ run is also the 7th-longest the Steelers have ever allowed at home, going back to 1933 and 4th-longest since 1940.
—> It’s the second-longest play the Eagles have run since Doug Pederson became head coach. The longest was Nick Foles’ 83-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor against the Texans in 2018.
—> It’s the longest 3rd-down play the Eagles have run since 2008, when Donovan McNabb hit Hank Baskett for 90 yards on a 3rd-and-8 against the Rams and the longest 3rd-down rushing play for the Eagles in at least 27 years, or as far back as Pro Football Reference down-and-distance searching is available.
—> Sanders’ run came against the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense. The Steelers allowed more yards on that one run (74) than they were averaging per game coming into the game (54).
—> The play was the Eagles’ longest conversion on a 3rd-and-9 or longer since Jeff Garcia’s 75-yard TD pass to Donte Stallworth on a 3rd-and-9 in the 2007 playoff game against the Saints and the longest in a regular-season game since Randall Cunningham’s 93-yard completion not for a touchdown to Herschel Walker on a 3rd-and-14 against the Giants in 1994.