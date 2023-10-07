'He’s everything we want in a kid': Cusick leads Dian football past Bristol-Plymouth

FALL RIVER— Versatility can take you a long way in football, especially when you're playing on both sides of ball.

Luckily for Diman, that's exactly what TJ Cusick showed Saturday afternoon.

The senior running back led the way for the Bengals (3-2, 1-1). Not only did he have 13 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, he also hauled in five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Then, on defense, he recovered a fumble and returned it from 19 yards out for the touchdown as Diman earned a 29-8 Mayflower Large win over Bristol-Plymouth (2-3, 0-1) at Atlantis Charter School.

"It felt great," Cusick said. "I’ve just got to thank my teammates and everyone for putting me on the path to do great this season."

For Bengals coach Luke Bahry, the pride he has in Cusick and how far he's come, both on and off the field, for the team is immeasurable.

"I couldn’t be more proud of that kid," Bengals coach Luke Bahry said. "He’s faced more adversity in his life, had some issues keeping his cool last year and got thrown out of a game, but he’s really matured."

He further praised Cusick for leading by example and always putting in the work his coaches ask of him.

"He’s really worked his butt off for years," Bahry said. "Attitude wise he’s becoming a leader. He’s everything we want in a kid."

Also aiding in the Diman effort was junior quarterback Sam Perry, who went 14-of-24 passing for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which was a 73-yard pass to sophomore receiver Logan McKenzie on the Bengal's opening offensive snap. McKenzie finished with three catches for 100 yards and the touchdown while senior receiver Kaidyn Dias had three catches for 12 yards, one of which was on a 2-point conversion. Sophomore receiver and kicker Logan Uon had two catches for 27 yards.

The Diman defense also put up a solid performance, largely shutting down the B-P offense after surrendering over 250 yards on then ground to Tri-County in a 28-20 loss a week prior.

"We challenged them all week like, ‘We can’t be that type of defense’ and they just brought it," Bahry said. "We had a pretty good week of practice and the guys just played their butts off today. I’m proud of how hard they played and the way they stuck together."

As for the Craftsmen, coach John Parris said his team simply didn't show up to play.

"In the game of football, you’re not going to win it all but I’d really like to show up and play tough," Parris said. "(Bahry’s) a very good coach. He coaches that team well and Diman’s got some tough kids, but quite honestly we didn’t show up on a Saturday afternoon."

Leading the way for B-P was senior quarterback Ryan Donovan, who went 4-of-12 passing for 41 yards and had 12 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown, which came via a fourth-quarter 70-yard dash down the near sideline.

"That’s Ryan not quitting," Parris said. "That’s Ryan saying ‘I’ve got to do something today.’ He’s an incredible athlete, he’s a good kid and he’s tough."

Other contributors for the Craftsmen include sophomore running back Thaniel Labrie, who had eight carries for 19 yards, including a successful 2-point conversion run. Defensively, Donovan, senior defensive back Daniel Babalola and junior defensive lineman Manny Buginga recorded sacks.

The Bengals got off to a fast start thanks to a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from MacKenzie and Cusick, but blocked point after attempts left them at 12-0. An 8-yard receiving touchdown by Cusick midway through the second quarter, followed up by a successful 2-point pass to Dias, gave Diman the 18-0 lead they carried into the half.

Cusick's fumble returned for a touchdown and the extra point from Uon put the Bengals up 27-0 in the third quarter before Donovan's long run saved B-P from being shutout with five minutes left to play. A bad snap on a late Craftsmen drive deep in their territory wound up in the end zone for a safety to make it 29-8.

What's next?

Now, both teams turn their attention to tough Mayflower Large contests coming off a short week, with Diman heading up to Blue Hills (3-2, 1-0) Thursday while B-P hosts West Bridgewater (3-2, 1-0) Friday at Taunton High's Aleixo "Tiger" Stadium.

"I think if we have a great week of practice we could beat them," Bahry said. "We just have to do all of the right things and can’t get a big head after one (Mayflower Large) win. Any given Thursday night, anyone can win, so we just have to work our butts off and see what happens."

