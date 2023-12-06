Everything Texas A&M interim HC Elijah Robinson had to say during Tuesday’s press conference

On Tuesday, current interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who still holds the role during new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko’s transition to the program, recently accepted an offer from newly minted Syracuse HC Fran Brown to become the program’s defensive coordinator in 2024, after turning down a massive contract to stay with the Aggies in an assist role.

While no one blames Robinson for making the best decision regarding his coaching career, he will be greatly missed in Aggieland. He remains one of the most professional individuals we have encountered during his five-year run.

On Tuesday, Robinson spoke to media in what could be his final press conference of the season ahead of Texas A&M’s TexAct Texas Bowl matchup with No. 20-ranked Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Dec. 27, immediately revealing that he will, in fact, stay on staff to coach the bowl game before departing to New York.

Despite what many of us doubted less than a week prior, Robison has steadfastly supported Texas A&M and will continue to do so throughout his coaching career. Here is everything he had to say on Tuesday afternoon.

Elijah Robinson is just an awesome human being. Period.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“When Ross (Bjork) asked me to step in this role, I told you I would do everything possible to support this team, do right by this team and do right by this program. I’m honored to coach this team in this bowl game.”

Robinson stated that James Coley and Jim Chaney will share play calling duties during the bowl game

Robinson notes what led him to accepting the Syracuse position

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“It was tough.” “My family loves it at Texas A&M and loves it in College Station, but these opportunities do not come around often.”

Robinson states that both offense and defense will look similar against Oklahoma State

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“On the defensive side of the ball, we’re all still intact. That will be normal. On the offensive side of the ball, all of those guys have been here all year. We’re not going to run a new offense.” “The core of what we’ve done all year will remain the same.”

Robinson on the challenge that Oklahoma State brings

Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon (0) reacts after a touchdown in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

“They’re always extremely talented. I learned that from my short time in the Big 12 at Baylor.” “They always have a lot of talented guys on the offensive and defensive side of the ball… There is a plan in place for us to be prepared.”

Robinson on wanting to finish what he started at Texas A&M

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“I wanted to make sure I finished at A&M the right way. Each school I talked to told me that would not be an issue.”

No rush to practice ahead of the bowl game, which is still three weeks away

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson on the Aggies DL Walter Nolen's impending move to the transfer portal

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“I told Walt to give Coach (Sean) Spencer an opportunity to build a relationship with you.” “I made sure to reach out to every D-linemen that played for me and their parents to let them know that I worked with Coach Elko. I let them know he’s a great man and a great coach.”

Robinson on if tampering is affecting the Aggies roster

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m sure it’s going on. There are guys that got in the portal that made a decision right away. I’m sure they didn’t fall in love in a few hours. I’m not sure when it started, but I’m sure it started.”

Robinson's thoughts on the hiring of Mike Elko as the program's 30th head coach

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

“This is a premier university in an extremely challenging conference in the SEC. I thought they did a great job hiring Mike Elko and a great job picking the right man to lead these young men at the right time.”

Robinson on if he will persuade players to follow him to Syracuse

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“I will not encourage anyone. Those guys have to make the decision to go into the portal on their own. I will not at any point say, ‘Come with me.’ I have too much respect for the program and the university.”

Robinson on the hiring of Aggies new defensive line coach, Sean Spencer

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

“I know he’s an energetic coach. He has a nickname of ‘Chaos.’ I’m sure he’ll tell you what that means. He’s going to do everything it takes to develop those guys into a unit.” “He’s going to walk into a room with some ready-made guys.”

