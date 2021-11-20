Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say after the West Virginia loss

After losing six consecutive games, it’s tough to keep a positive mindset.

Texas fell to West Virginia in Morgantown 31-23 in Week 12. The loss officially eliminated the Longhorns from the postseason, and it’s the first time since 2016 that Texas will not appear in a bowl game.

First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian is certainly facing an uphill battle in terms of improving this roster. Outside of running back, the Longhorns have struggled at every other position group this season.

The inconsistencies at quarterback, offensive line, and defensive line have been apparent all season long. Against the Mountaineers, Texas could not generate a pass rush or seemingly even make quarterback Jarret Doege feel uncomfortable in the pocket.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson was once again benched for Hudson Card, who arguably played his best half of the season before injuring his foot late in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns were in position to tie the game before Thompson threw a costly interception. Although the Texas offense moved the ball well in the second half, the defense could not get off of the field on third down.

Same story, different week.

Sarkisian attempted to be uplifting and positive when speaking to the media after the loss and mentioned how the team still has fight left in them. Here’s everything he had to say:

On Hudson Card's play, Casey Thompson's health

Sark on Hudson Card: "I thought he was playing well. It's unfortunate, Casey was not 100 percent coming into the game. I thought that was evident. He couldn't throw the way I know he's capable of throwing." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 20, 2021

Jordan Whittington's return

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said it was frustrating not being able to get the ball to Jordan Whittington — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 20, 2021

Sarkisian's thoughts on missing a bowl game

Sark on missing a bowl and the accompanying practices: "The practices would be great, would be nice. I think inevitably for us it's about the psyche and the mindset. We need to finish the season strong Saturday." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 20, 2021

Casey Thompson's struggles in the first half

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said pointed to their inability to throw the football in the first half as a factor in the loss — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 20, 2021

Lack of a pass rush greatly influenced the game

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: "Unable to generate the pass rush to get the quarterback uncomfortable, then obviously the inability to break on the ball and disrupt the passing game for them." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 20, 2021

Sarkisian believes the team is a work in progress, still have fight left in them

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian's message to the fan base is don't think they aren't working hard. Aren't a finished product. Said they still have a lot of Texas fight left in them & looks forward to the day when they can sing The Eyes of Texas & not listen to their song — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 20, 2021

