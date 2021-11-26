Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say after the Kansas State win

Texas finally got back into the win column with a 22-17 win over Kansas State.

It was a hard-fought game considering numerous key players were battling through significant injuries. Texas running back Roschon Johnson was the star of the day. He finished with a career-high 179 rushing yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Steve Sarkisian chose to operate in the wildcat formation for the majority of the game. Starting quarterback Casey Thompson was battling a thumb injury and looked very inaccurate throwing the ball, and redshirt freshman Hudson Card was unavailable due to a high ankle sprain suffered last week.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy once again looked like one of the top pass catchers in the country, and concluded his freshman campaign with 998 receiving yards.

It was important to end the season on a high note, as first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has a crucial offseason ahead of him in terms of recruiting. The Longhorns will likely dip into the transfer portal for several immediate impact players, and must close on a handful of 2022 priority prospects still left on the board.

During Sarkisian’s media availability after the Kansas State win, he was seemingly relieved with the team’s performance and touched on a few of his offseason plans.

Sarkisian comments on Roschon Johnson's performance

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he'd loved to have 100 Roschon Johnson's as far as mentality, effort, commitment, and mental toughness — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 26, 2021

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian: “I would say to a man, every guy in that locker room respects No. 2. He’s a warrior.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 26, 2021

Not happy with some of the effort on defense

Story continues

Sark on the run defense: "I didn’t love our effort by a couple of our players, quite candidly." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 26, 2021

Describing his first season at Texas in one word

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked to describe his first season in one word and said "roller coaster" — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 26, 2021

Sarkisian clearly relieved that Texas was able to snap the losing streak

Sarkisian on snapping the six-game losing skid: "I think we needed to snap that losing streak. It was heavy. It was a lot on the organization from the top down." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 26, 2021

Individual meetings with players

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he will start meeting with players on Monday and Tuesday to discuss their futures — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 26, 2021

DeMarvion Overshown and D'Shawn Jamison honored on Senior Day

Sarkisian said the "safe thing" to do was to have some players with extra years of eligibility go through senior day. Says they will have discussions in the next few weeks in the midst of recruiting. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 26, 2021

Bowl game opportunity

Sark on potentially accepting a bowl bid at 5-7: "We’ll figure that out if we get that bridge to cross. Clearly, we’re a banged up football team right now." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 26, 2021

Injury update on Casey Thompson and Hudson Card

Steve Sarkisian said Casey Thompson played through a "pretty significant thumb sprain." Hudson Card has a high ankle sprain he does not believe will require surgery. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 26, 2021

Sarkisian on the team being able to close out a game

Steve Sarkisian: "I think for our psyche in general, we needed to prove it to ourselves we could finish a game in the fourth quarter." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 26, 2021

