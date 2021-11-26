Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say after the Kansas State win

Cami Griffin
·3 min read
In this article:
Texas finally got back into the win column with a 22-17 win over Kansas State.

It was a hard-fought game considering numerous key players were battling through significant injuries. Texas running back Roschon Johnson was the star of the day. He finished with a career-high 179 rushing yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Steve Sarkisian chose to operate in the wildcat formation for the majority of the game. Starting quarterback Casey Thompson was battling a thumb injury and looked very inaccurate throwing the ball, and redshirt freshman Hudson Card was unavailable due to a high ankle sprain suffered last week.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy once again looked like one of the top pass catchers in the country, and concluded his freshman campaign with 998 receiving yards.

It was important to end the season on a high note, as first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has a crucial offseason ahead of him in terms of recruiting. The Longhorns will likely dip into the transfer portal for several immediate impact players, and must close on a handful of 2022 priority prospects still left on the board.

During Sarkisian’s media availability after the Kansas State win, he was seemingly relieved with the team’s performance and touched on a few of his offseason plans.

Sarkisian comments on Roschon Johnson's performance

Not happy with some of the effort on defense

Describing his first season at Texas in one word

Sarkisian clearly relieved that Texas was able to snap the losing streak

Individual meetings with players

DeMarvion Overshown and D'Shawn Jamison honored on Senior Day

Bowl game opportunity

Injury update on Casey Thompson and Hudson Card

Sarkisian on the team being able to close out a game

