Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said prior to facing No. 12 Oklahoma State

It’s a huge week in Austin, as the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming to town.

The Longhorns got their heart’s broken in the Red River Showdown last week after Caleb Williams willed Oklahoma to a miraculous comeback win. Texas also lost some key players in edge rusher Jacoby Jones and wide receiver Jordan Whittington.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff decided too make a personnel change on the offensive line in hopes they can somewhat contain one of the nations top ranked defenses this week.

When Sarkisian addressed the media on Thursday, unlike someone else in the Big 12 (hi Lincoln Riley), he touched on the fate of Texas’ season as well as their mindset heading into the Oklahoma State game.

This game has major Big 12 Championship implications, but the recruiting impact may be just as critical. Numerous highly rated recruits such as five-star quarterback Arch Manning will be in attendance.

Let’s take a look at everything Sarkisian had to say on Thursday prior to No. 25 Texas facing off with No. 12 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas OL Tope Imade, a sixth-year vet, is now on track for his first start vs. OSU. Sark praises his perseverance. "I couldn’t be more proud of him for what he’s done. Quite frankly, he has improved all year long." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 14, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he appreciated how his team showed up for work this week. Said the true sign of a champion and competitor is how they respond to adversity and the Longhorns had a quality week of work. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 14, 2021

Sark said WR Jordan Whittington hopes to be back for "Big 12 championship or bowl game. We'll play it by ear." — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 14, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said outside of WR Xavier Worthy, he can't think of any Longhorn player who has improved as much as Alfred Collins. He said Collins is playing big, violent, and big. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 14, 2021

Steve Sarkisian looking for Marcus Washington "to slide into Jordan Whittington's spot" at slot receiver with Kelvontay Dixon also to be used. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 14, 2021

Horns have a massive recruiting weekend coming up. The coaches love playing the game, spending the rest of the day with players/parents. Sark: "There’s a benefit to playing an 11 a.m. kick." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 14, 2021