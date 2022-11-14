Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said to the media on Monday

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian had plenty of questions to answer in his media availability on Monday after this disappointing loss to TCU over the weekend.

The Texas coach appears to stand behind quarterback Quinn Ewers amid his recent struggles. Sarkisian noted that the deep shots to wide receiver Xavier Worthy were by play design and defended his starting quarterback.

While the entire offense struggled as a whole, Sarkisian singled out wide receiver Jordan Whittington as being the lone bright spot on that side of the ball against TCU.

Sarkisian began the press conference thanking the Texas fans for the incredible atmosphere on Saturday night and also gave praise to his defense for their impressive performance.

Here’s a look at everything Sarkisian said to the media on Monday.

