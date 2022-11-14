Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said to the media on Monday

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian had plenty of questions to answer in his media availability on Monday after this disappointing loss to TCU over the weekend.

The Texas coach appears to stand behind quarterback Quinn Ewers amid his recent struggles. Sarkisian noted that the deep shots to wide receiver Xavier Worthy were by play design and defended his starting quarterback.

While the entire offense struggled as a whole, Sarkisian singled out wide receiver Jordan Whittington as being the lone bright spot on that side of the ball against TCU.

Sarkisian began the press conference thanking the Texas fans for the incredible atmosphere on Saturday night and also gave praise to his defense for their impressive performance.

Here’s a look at everything Sarkisian said to the media on Monday.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said the passing game is about precision and timing. He said to Quinn's defense, he's looking at where the play is designed to go when asked about what is going wrong with the connection to WR Xavier Worthy. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian on if he regrets not getting more touches for Bijan Robinson. "I felt like the rhythm that we found was somewhat in the passing game." https://t.co/trR1Pp3sQi — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 14, 2022

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they could not get out of their own way offensively. Said they showed immaturity and youth on offense against TCU. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian: "I do think we're a good football team. We've lost to a couple of good teams. We've stubbed our own toe sometimes and that's a level of consistency that we've got to keep working toward." https://t.co/trR1Pp3sQi — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 14, 2022

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they need to play better collectively. Said they need to coach better as a staff. Said they need to do a better job of putting them in a place to succeed. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian on getting a similar defensive effort in Lawrence: "I think that's what good teams do. You start to find your rhythm. You start to find your calling card on either side of the ball. I think they've got a lot of confidence to build off of." https://t.co/trR1Pp3sQi — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 14, 2022

"Had one of those nights where if it wasn’t one guy it was another guy, if it wasn't that guy, it was the one next to him—we all took our turns where we couldn’t get out of our own way." Steve Sarkisian on UT's offensive struggles against TCU — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian says D'Shawn Jamison is "getting better." He also says Terrance Brooks played a good game in his first careers start, 72 plays. "Looked comfortable, got physical, got more comfortable as the game went on." https://t.co/trR1Ppl3HQ — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 14, 2022

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they get a play a meaningful game against a meaningful opponent, which is Kansas — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian commends his defense for playing a "fantastic game against an explosive offense." — "It was unfortunate the two touchdowns that they had were the two breakdowns in the game. They just happened to capitalize on those two plays."https://t.co/trR1Pp3sQi — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian opens his Monday media availability by thanking the fans for the energy they brought on a long day Saturday. Also gave props to the defense. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) November 14, 2022

When asked who played winning football on offense against TCU, Sark singled out Jordan Whittington. #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) November 14, 2022

Even with four losses, Sark said there's a lot of belief in what they're doing and what this season can be. With that said, the #Longhorns need to focus on the task at hand and not be too consumed with the big picture. #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) November 14, 2022

Sark pointing out the uniqueness of the triple option elements in Kansas' offense: "They just do it a little more from a spread-type set with the quarterback in the pistol and things of that nature." #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) November 14, 2022

Sark when asked if he's comfortable running the ball with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson upwards of 40 times in a game: "We just did it two weeks ago, so very comfortable." #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) November 14, 2022

Sark when asked about Quinn Ewers' footwork and mechanics: "He's doing a nice job." #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) November 14, 2022

