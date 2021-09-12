Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the loss to Arkansas

It’s tough to face the media after getting dominated in every aspect of the game.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are facing their first glimpse of adversity with Texas after falling to Arkansas 40-21 in Week 2. It wasn’t necessarily one or two things that didn’t go their way throughout the game, it was almost as if nothing went right.

Arkansas absolutely dominated Texas in the trenches on Saturday evening at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It was certainly a wake up call for this coaching staff, as they were seemingly unable to make in-game adjustments to put their players in position to succeed.

Texas’ defensive line, which is considered one of their strengths, has some questions to answer after allowing 333 rushing yards to Arkansas. On the flip side, the Longhorns were unable to get star back Bijan Robinson going on the ground due to poor offensive line play, and he finished the contest with 69 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The Razorbacks were able to generate consistent pressure on redshirt freshman Hudson Card, often putting him in too many less than desirable third and long situations.

Special teams seemingly had their fair share of struggles as well, where kicker Cameron Dicker missed a field goal for the second consecutive week, and also bobbled the snap on a punt.

It’s easy to point fingers at particular players or position groups, but needless to say the Longhorns have a lot of work to do. The blame eventually falls on the shoulders of the head coach.

Here’s everything Sarkisian had to say after Texas’ defeat:

"We just couldn't get anything going offensively"

Sarkisian began the press conference mentioning their struggles on offense. "The three-and-out's, inability to win on first down inevitably put us in third and long and the execution wasn't quite there on third down," he said. It's tough to point blame at Hudson Card or Bijan Robinson for these issues, as Texas' offensive line was severely overpowered.

"In the first half, our defense was giving us a chance"

"They were getting stops in the red zone with short fields," Sarkisian said. Outside of the glimpse of momentum that Texas received from the B.J. Foster interception, there weren't many positives to take away from this unit. The Longhorns ultimately gave up 333 rushing yards to Arkansas.

"This one game is not going to define us"

"We have to get back to the drawing board, this was not a performance that I was anticipating. But, we will find out about ourselves and what we're made of. I really believe this one game is not going to define us, but we have work to do that's for sure," Sarkisian said.

"Over time they kind of wore us out defensively"

Sarkisian mentioned the offensive struggles didn't help take the pressure off of the defense. "Over time, they kind of wore us out. We couldn't sustain any drives offensively, so our defense was on the field to a point to where they kind of wore out. 47 rush attempts, we never put any pressure on them to feel like they had to throw the ball. They were throwing the ball when they wanted to," Sarkisian said.

"We didn't as a team play well enough on early downs"

Sarkisian was asked about whether he thought about putting backup quarterback Casey Thompson in the game earlier, and although he praised Thompson's performance, he reverted back to the fact that they struggled as a team on early downs. "We didn't as a team play well enough on early downs and we put ourselves in really difficult third and long scenarios, those are hard to convert consistently, and that's where we lived tonight and you're not going to win playing that way. You've got to play better on first and second down and we didn't do that tonight," Sarkisian said.

"I don't know how much of it was what they did as opposed to what we didn't do"

"They're a good football team, Sam has done a nice job with their team. But, I think the majority of what happened is that we didn't play great. We weren't locked in from an assignment standpoint up front blocking, we didn't execute great in the pass game, we had some mishaps that we didn't have last week -- we dropped the snap on a punt," said Sarkisian. "There's always a concern when you go on the road in a hostile environment at night of keeping your temperament of your team right so that you can go out and perform and execute and clearly that didn't happen tonight."

"Everybody takes a part in this thing, coaches included"

“Could we have blocked better? No question,” Sarkisian said. “Could Hudson have maybe played better? Sure, he could have. Could we have ran better routes? Yes. So everybody takes a part in this thing, coaches included. We have to get back to work and understand that the way we played tonight was not good enough for us to win.”

