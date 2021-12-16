Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the first day of early signing period

The early signing period was absolute mayhem on Wednesday, and Texas actually held up extremely well.

The Longhorns signed almost all of their commits outside of a couple who seemed to be the odd man out of a very loaded, and more importantly, full class. Texas was also on the right side of a few flips as well from players committed to schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

Steve Sarkisian has to be pleased with his first full class as the Texas head coach, as he was able to address the needs of the team in a major way, attacking both sides of the line and bringing in a very impressive haul at each.

In total, the Longhorns brought in 14 players in the trenches with six on the offensive line and eight on the defensive line. Texas also was able to add the top ranked transfer quarterback in Quinn Ewers, who is believed to be the guy that can turn the program around.

Sarkisian addressed the media on Wednesday to talk about about the class that ranks No. 5 in the country. Here are some of his most interesting statements.

Steve Sarkisian talks future move to SEC

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said how part of their recruitment was SEC-oriented. Said beefing up the offensive and the defensive line was part of it. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 15, 2021

#Sarkafterdark

Sarkisian on #sarkafterdark: "Quite frankly, I think that's when these kids operate now. They operate at night. I try to get to their space where they're comfortable." "It's probably why I'm tired today." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) December 15, 2021

Sarkisian adressed future QB situation with Thompson and Card

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said the message to Hudson Card and Casey Thompson after the season was he intended to bring in two quarterbacks, one transfer, and the job would be open in 2022. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 15, 2021

Sarkisian praises Maalik Murphy for staying with the class

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian credited Maalik Murphy for sticking with Texas after the commitment from Quinn Ewers — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 15, 2021

Sarkisian spoke about Gary Patterson possibly joining staff

Sarkisian on G Patterson "I know that he's trying to figure out in what capacity does he want to continue this profession. We have not made any determination on if we want him here or if he'd even want to be here, but the reality we have a lvl of respect for what hes done at TCU" — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) December 15, 2021

What Sarkisian wants in a recruit

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said there were three prerequisites to athletes they recruited: 1. Innate competitor

2. High football IQ

3. Internally prideful — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 15, 2021

Sarkisian on NIL influence

Sark on the NIL initiatives for #Longhorns players: “For these two entities to form to allow our players to profit off of that (their name, image and likeness) in a good cause, I’m all for it.” #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) December 15, 2021

Sarkisian on Stan Drayton getting Temple Job (prior to it being official)

Steve Sarkisian on reports of Stan Drayton taking the head coach position at Temple: "If it works, I'm super excited for Stan. It's a great opportunity." https://t.co/LVz7SFWtpk — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) December 15, 2021

Texas isn't done yet

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they aren't done yet when it comes to recruiting — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 15, 2021

