Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the first day of early signing period

The early signing period was absolute mayhem on Wednesday, and Texas actually held up extremely well.

The Longhorns signed almost all of their commits outside of a couple who seemed to be the odd man out of a very loaded, and more importantly, full class. Texas was also on the right side of a few flips as well from players committed to schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

Steve Sarkisian has to be pleased with his first full class as the Texas head coach, as he was able to address the needs of the team in a major way, attacking both sides of the line and bringing in a very impressive haul at each.

In total, the Longhorns brought in 14 players in the trenches with six on the offensive line and eight on the defensive line. Texas also was able to add the top ranked transfer quarterback in Quinn Ewers, who is believed to be the guy that can turn the program around.

Sarkisian addressed the media on Wednesday to talk about about the class that ranks No. 5 in the country. Here are some of his most interesting statements.

Steve Sarkisian talks future move to SEC

#Sarkafterdark

Sarkisian adressed future QB situation with Thompson and Card

Sarkisian praises Maalik Murphy for staying with the class

Sarkisian spoke about Gary Patterson possibly joining staff

What Sarkisian wants in a recruit

Sarkisian on NIL influence

Sarkisian on Stan Drayton getting Temple Job (prior to it being official)

Texas isn't done yet

