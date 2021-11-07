Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the blowout loss to Iowa State

After a dreadful month of October, Texas was hoping that November would get off to a much better start.

That was not the case by any means, as the Longhorns played their worst game of the season and were absolutely embarrassed by Iowa State in Week 10.

Nothing went right for Texas, as they got off to a bad start with Bijan Robinson fumbling his first carry of the game. To make matters worse, Casey Thompson looked terrible, as he was plagued by inaccuracy to the point that Steve Sarkisian benched him after just six throws. Hudson Card came in and although it seemed the offense was looking a little more competent, he would wind up fizzling out and never scoring again after the first touchdown.

The defense, like they had been in the three games prior, were solid in the first half, but when the offense goes three-and-out every single drive it put a very shaky defense on the field too much.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is beyond the point of soul searching with this team, as they are now at risk of missing a bowl game. It is only year one in his tenure, but he certainly needs to show an ability to make adjustments.

Sarkisian addressed the media after the game and uttered the same somber messages he has been the past three weeks.

Sark on the QB change: "I just felt like we needed a spark. Hud deserved the opportunity to go. Once we got going there late, I was more of the mindset of let him play it out." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2021

Sarkisian: "We don't have time for feeling sorry for ourselves. This has been a long month with some grueling losses, and our guys continue to come back and fight back." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 7, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he never felt like his team quit against Iowa State. Said the team continued to fight and stood tall. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 7, 2021

Sark: "We didn't coach well enough for this ballgame clearly." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2021

Steve Sarkisian: "Ultimately, we struggled all night offensively to generate anything consistently, and the defense kind of wore out." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 7, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said football parallels life. In life, you don't get the breaks that go your way. Doesn't want his team to get down or feel sorry for themselves. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 7, 2021