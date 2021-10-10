Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma

In true Red River Showdown fashion, the game came down to the wire.

After Texas began the rivalry matchup with a dominant performance in the first half, Oklahoma was able to rebound behind true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams in the second half.

Momentum swings were the name of the game. Up until the fourth quarter, each team was able to respond with scores of their own. The contest featured numerous turnovers, spectacular catches, and solid individual performances.

Oklahoma’s massive comeback included outscoring the Longhorns 25-7 in the fourth quarter. After replacing Spencer Rattler behind center, Williams finished with 212 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed 88 rushing yards on the ground.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was still able to be productive on the ground with 137 rushing yards, but the star of the game for the Longhorns was wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The true freshman concluded the game with nine receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Take a look at everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say shortly after the heartbreaking loss.

"The broken plays really hurt us the most today"

They kept building on the momentum of it and they capitalizing on the opportunities. And I give our guys a lot of credit for the resolve to go down and score. Unfortunately, they hit us with a couple big plays. They made the plays. I’d love to say that a call was wrong here or there, but the 50-50 balls that went up in the air, they came down with them. The broken plays really hurt us the most today with the quarterback kind of improvising and flinging the ball up down the field, and they caught it. And then ultimately the run game kicked in for them.

"I wish we could've capitalized more offensively in the second half"

I wish we could’ve capitalized more offensively in the second half to try to extend the lead a little bit. We didn’t. But picture-wise, this will test our metal. We’ll find out what we’re made of. We’ve gotta bounce back next week. We’ve got another great football team coming to DKR with an opportunity to get ourselves right before the bye, which I think we will. I love the heart and desire of our team, the mentality of our team. But this one hurts. That’s what sport’s about. When you play a tight game in a rivalry game, it hurts. So we’re gonna have to pick ourselves back up to play a really good opponent next week. And then have the bye and then go into the second half of this season with an opportunity to see what we can do. Ultimately, my mindset is I’d love to get another crack at these guys hopefully in December.

Offensive line struggles

They had a really good defensive front. We knew that going into the game. We felt we had a good plan to do some things. They started to get more penetration up front defensively, which is pretty much what we saw on tape all year long. In the first half I thought we stabilized that, and we didn’t have that penetration. And then it started to get a little bit leaky. When you’re playing a good front over time, the whole key to the drill is winning on first downs so you don’t put yourself in a third-and-long. And that’s what we were struggling to do there in the second half. We were losing first-and-10 and we were playing second-and-long, third-and-long football. That’s a hard way to operate consistently. Looking back, first-and-10 was probably one of the keys offensively where we struggled.

Jordan Whittington's injury

It was a clavicle injury, so we’ll assess that. Jordan, I think he provides a lot for us in the middle of the field. But I don’t know if that necessarily hindered us. Marcus Washington went in the game, makes a heck of a catch in the front pylon right there and unfortunately his toe was out of bounds. Where their kid got his toe in bounds, our guy’s toe was out of bounds. Marcus stepped up, but that’s the whole idea. Next man up, and that’s why we practice the way we practice and guys get a lot of reps.

Momentum swings

Obviously they captured the momentum there kinda late third and then into the fourth quarter. Momentum, when it mounts on you, I think one of the keys for us is to get it back and focus on the positive. That’s something for us that we need to work on. We were kinda on their end of the field with their crowd and you could kinda feel it. Quite frankly, it was like being in a road game. And that’s where you’ve gotta really execute. You’ve got to get a first down, then two, then three to kinda swing that momentum back. And we just weren’t able to do it quick enough. But a good learning lesson on that front of where our mental state needs to go when you’re in a type of game like this.

On Texas' lack of pass rush

A lot of their plays, to their credit, they made the change at quarterback … a lot of the plays they were creating were on kind of broken plays. It was the quarterback out of the pocket. We lost our rush contain leverage, our rush lanes, and the quarterback was able to extend plays. And I think there might have been three 50-50 balls or so, maybe more, that got kinda flung up in the air and they made the play. Even the one at the end, he gets his toe in bounds for the touchdown. That was a big key to it.

Time of possession key in defensive struggles

I think the other side of it is, when you look at the time of possession, they had the ball for 35 minutes. They ran 81 plays. We only ran 61 plays and had the ball for 24 minutes. So that’s a long time having those guys on the field. At the end of the day, when these two teams get together, this is kinda the story, right? The ball’s going up and down the field. You gotta try to find a way to create turnovers, which we did early. Unfortunately the one we had on the kickoff return was a costly one right there in the fourth quarter that gave them the short field for the touchdown.

"We fought like crazy, it wasn't about effort today"

We fought. We fought like crazy. It wasn’t about effort today. We battled. I don’t know how many bang-bang plays. What an amazing effort by D’Shawn Jamison to rip the ball out on the long run, and they review it and say he was down. They fling a couple balls up, three balls up, 50-50 balls, they caught it. It wasn’t for effort. It wasn’t for our guys completely blowing coverages and things. It was they made those plays. In the end, that effort and that resolve and our ability to go down and score is what we have to continue to build this program on. Our style of play, our effort. We’ll get better. But in the short term, our metal is gonna get tested in that can we bounce back and how quickly can we bounce back for a quality opponent next week.

Xavier Worthy's monster performance

That’s totally what he’s capable of. You guys heard me talk about it last week. I thought how we played last week was totally out of character. I think this is what he’s capable of. This guy’s a dynamic playmaker. I think that was a really cool moment for him to bounce back from the fumble and make such a contested catch at a critical moment for the touchdown. But the guy’s a great player now but his future is even brighter. We’re fortunate to have him.

