Everything Texas HC Steve Sarkisian said following the loss to Washington

Tyler Oglesby
·2 min read
Despite the sour ending to the season, the 2023 Texas Longhorns football team had a successful year.

Making it to the College Football Playoff isn’t easy, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian led the Longhorns there in his third season with the program and finished the season with a 12-2 record and a conference championship.

The Washington Huskies, led by Heisman finalist Michael Penix, defeated the Longhorns 37-31 in a thrilling semifinal game. Penix threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns, and the Texas secondary couldn’t do anything to stop him.

Texas also beat themselves, having committed ten penalties and two costly fumbles in the second half, which could have led to valuable points on the board.

Regardless of the outcome, the future is bright for the Texas Longhorns. Here is everything Sarkisian said to the media following the heartbreaking loss.

