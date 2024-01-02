Everything Texas HC Steve Sarkisian said following the loss to Washington

Despite the sour ending to the season, the 2023 Texas Longhorns football team had a successful year.

Making it to the College Football Playoff isn’t easy, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian led the Longhorns there in his third season with the program and finished the season with a 12-2 record and a conference championship.

The Washington Huskies, led by Heisman finalist Michael Penix, defeated the Longhorns 37-31 in a thrilling semifinal game. Penix threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns, and the Texas secondary couldn’t do anything to stop him.

Texas also beat themselves, having committed ten penalties and two costly fumbles in the second half, which could have led to valuable points on the board.

Regardless of the outcome, the future is bright for the Texas Longhorns. Here is everything Sarkisian said to the media following the heartbreaking loss.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said the resiliency his team showed in the 4th quarter and to have an opportunity to win the game is indicative of their character. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 2, 2024

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian told his team they came into the team to become champions and they won the Big 12 Championship and were one second away from playing for a national championship. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 2, 2024

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said there were times they created pressure on Michael Penix and they just couldn't get him on the ground. Said he was elusive in the pocket. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 2, 2024

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said for whatever reason they had uncharacteristic anxiousness at the line of scrimmage — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 2, 2024

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they have to rebuild the character of a team each year. Said you have to be mindful that it doesn't just happen and takes hard work — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 2, 2024

Steve Sarkisian: "This doesn't just happen. It took 12 months of hard work. We have to make sure that complacency doesn't set in. We've got to be mindful of that, and then go back to the foundation of building the team." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) January 2, 2024

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: "First of all, I'll go backwards but the resiliency our team showed in our fourth quarter to find an opportunity to win the game is indicative of the character we have on this team and the men that we have in the locker room. Those guys are fighters,… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire