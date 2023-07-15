Everything Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said about NCAA ruling

The NCAA announced Friday it's ruling on Tennessee football and the recruiting scandal under former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The Vols received a five-year probation and will pay more than $8 million in fines to the NCAA but were able to avoid a bowl ban.

"We knew it was coming at some point for a while now," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told Peter Burns on the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. "We got word late yesterday that we would definitely have a conclusion to it today (Friday). Excited that we were able to reach a great conclusion here. Our administration has worked for two and a half years on finding a resolution to this."

"They found out what was going on, self-reported it and been transparent. We wanted to protect our athletes and make sure that they had an opportunity to compete for championships. We were able to do that and really happy that we get a chance to put this behind us and move forward now."

Here's everything else Heupel said.

What did the rest of the staff say about the NCAA's decision?

"The timing of when this came out in college football, this is when a lot of staffs are out of the building. A lot of our staff is. We had a Zoom as soon as we found out this morning what the actual penalties would be. We had a Zoom and went through that with them so that they were aware and up to speed on everything that is going on."

Challenges inherited by Jeremy Pruitt's actions

"The hardest thing for our entire staff was in recruiting and because it has nothing to do with us who are currently there. People tried to use it against us in recruiting negatively. So you had to develop great trust with the recruits and their families. You talk about the culture that you're building, you're talking about what happened and what you think the end result will be with the NCAA. Today's word gives us the ability to put it behind us and it's out in the open. It's finalized and they can all realize we're going to have an opportunity to go play for championships."

How players who played under Jeremy Pruitt have grown

"The group of seniors last year and the year before will have a completely different lineage. You look at the steps that we've taken and we're reflecting back a lot because of the NCAA stuff, but the steps that we've taken the last two years, our guys have only heightened their sense of urgency, competitiveness, connectiveness to one another.

"So as we get ready for training camp to open up here in a couple of weeks, I'm excited to get back on the grass with these guys and go compete, and who are the guys that are going to step up and take that next step, that next evolution in who they are as a player? The leaders that have stepped up into new roles with the guys that have graduated from a year ago, they've been doing it all off-season. Now they get a chance to do it when you're in the midst of the season and everything that's going on during a Saturday afternoon. Just excited to go compete with these guys."

Transparency with Danny White before joining the Vols

"This is an iconic brand and such a powerful and rich tradition inside the landscape of college sports, and certainly in college football, too. You're talking about a program that is top-10 in the history of college football in wins, first-round draft picks, bowls, bowl wins. I grew up around the game, watching the game and just remember the great players and the steep tradition of what's going on at Neyland Stadium. So, for me, the opportunity to take over a program like this, to be able to put your own stamp on it and to be able to compete for championships is something I certainly wanted to be a part of.

"And you mentioned (athletic director) Danny (White). I already talked about our leadership from our president to our chancellor. Having the ability to have a real, open dialogue with Danny during the process. To have great trust in where they thought this would ultimately end up gave me great confidence we were going to be able to hit the ground running. It was going to be a speed bump for our program when I took over, but it wasn't going to be anything that delayed our progress. People have been able to see that over the last two years. We certainly are excited about our football team that we have coming back for '23, and really looking forward to what we're doing in recruiting and the ability to build a consistent, championship-caliber football program."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Everything Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said about NCAA ruling