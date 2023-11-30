Everything Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday ahead of Big 12 Championship Game

On Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media during his weekly Zoom meeting ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game.

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will be playing in their first Big 12 Championship game since 2018, in which they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners with a chance to spoil their College Football Playoff hopes.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will attempt to play spoiler on Saturday, but Texas can bolster their College Football Playoff hopes with a 12-1 record and a chance for selection by the committee.

To contend for a CFP spot, the Longhorns must win on Saturday and receive assistance from other teams in their conference championship games.

The easiest one and most likely will be Louisville defeating Florida State, and if that happens, Texas will have a good shot at making the College Football Playoff.

But firstly and most importantly, Texas must win on Saturday. Here is everything Steve Sarkisian said to the media ahead of the championship game.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian begins his Thursday Zoom by shouting out the volleyball program starting its NCAA tournament journey as well as Rodney Terry's and Vic Schaefer's basketball programs. #HookEm — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "It's a great thing for us, it's a great opportunity for our players, and I just can't wait to get to Arlington and to see our fans and the energy that they provide. Hopefully we provide our own energy for them as well, and it should make for a great game and a… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian was asked if he had an idea of when he expected for Texas to be in the conference championship game when he took over the job. Says he spoke with Pete Carroll, who told him: "You can do what they've done before, but you have to be prepared to expect the same… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian was asked about preparing for an OSU team that wasn't on his schedule, he said they had an extra day from a staff perspective to start the preparation thanks to playing Friday. Mentioned they already had info on previous opponents OU and KSU, and that personnel… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian on future matchups with Michigan, Ohio State, etc. "What a great opportunity for our players. We try to recruit great competitors here. They want to play in big time environments." Cont'd: "I think our players are excited about that, and hopefully we can… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian on Alfred Collins: "I think Alfred has had a really good season. If anyone would have asked me or if you guys played back any of my interviews the first couple of years here, one thing that I referenced a lot about Alfred is it was never about the physical… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian says while they can only dress 70 players to play on Saturday, every member of the program will be able to travel and be on the sidelines for the game. — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian on having to politick for his team to earn a spot in the CFP: "I've got a responsibility to our team, and I think every other coach feels that way. We want what's best for our players. If I need to advocate for our team and politick for our team to try to get us… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Steve Sarkisian says Austin Jordan is OUT for Saturday's game. "Everybody else is pretty status quo from what I touched on on Monday." https://t.co/EuHEjCewpu — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire