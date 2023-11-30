Advertisement

Everything Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday ahead of Big 12 Championship Game

Tyler Oglesby
·3 min read
On Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media during his weekly Zoom meeting ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game.

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will be playing in their first Big 12 Championship game since 2018, in which they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners with a chance to spoil their College Football Playoff hopes.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will attempt to play spoiler on Saturday, but Texas can bolster their College Football Playoff hopes with a 12-1 record and a chance for selection by the committee.

To contend for a CFP spot, the Longhorns must win on Saturday and receive assistance from other teams in their conference championship games.

The easiest one and most likely will be Louisville defeating Florida State, and if that happens, Texas will have a good shot at making the College Football Playoff.

But firstly and most importantly, Texas must win on Saturday. Here is everything Steve Sarkisian said to the media ahead of the championship game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire