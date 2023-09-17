Everything Steve Sarkisian said after Texas’ 31-10 win over Wyoming

Texas got off to a slow start against Wyoming in Week 3, but ultimately put the game out of reach to escape with a 31-10 win. The Longhorns scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media after the game and admitted that Wyoming threw some defensive looks at them that he had not seen on tape.

Sarkisian also provided a few injury updates. Running back Cedric Baxter was not 100%, therefore Texas chose to rest him against Wyoming in order to be ready for Big 12 play. Offensive lineman Cole Hutson and defensive lineman Kristopher Ross will get MRI’s on Sunday, but Sarkisian is hopeful that the injuries are not long-term.

Here’s a look at everything Sarkisian had to say after the win over Wyoming.

Steve Sarkisian: "This is now two out of the three weeks where we have gotten a different defense than they have put on tape. That's the sign of a really good team, that people are going to such lengths to play a style of defense that they wouldn't play against anything else." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 17, 2023

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian praised EDGE Barryn Sorrell and DB Jahdae Barron was standing out on defense tonight — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 17, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "I think we're really versatile. That's a great feeling to have, that we're not a one-dimensional team. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 17, 2023

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said DE Kristopher Ross (arm) and G Cole Hutson (knee) will get MRIs tomorrow. Sarkisian said he's hopeful the injuries aren't long-term. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 17, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "That's what championship teams do, they find a way to win when they're not at their best. And tonight, it's safe to say we were not at our best but we found a way to win." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 17, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "I'd like not to have to wait until the fourth quarter, but it is comforting to know we can play that way in the fourth quarter. This is back-to-back weeks of 21-point fourth quarters." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 17, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "We've got a real level of trust on our team that we lean into. We talked about the culture at length. I really think this team is together. They stick together." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 17, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "I thought Jonathon Brooks, the offensive line, and the tight ends played extremely well. I thought Xavier made a really explosive play, we got him in a one-on-one scenario where he could do what he can do." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 17, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "I think, at the end, our guys did a really nice job of maintaining their cool and staying composed." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire