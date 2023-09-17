Advertisement

Everything Steve Sarkisian said after Texas’ 31-10 win over Wyoming

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Texas got off to a slow start against Wyoming in Week 3, but ultimately put the game out of reach to escape with a 31-10 win. The Longhorns scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media after the game and admitted that Wyoming threw some defensive looks at them that he had not seen on tape.

Sarkisian also provided a few injury updates. Running back Cedric Baxter was not 100%, therefore Texas chose to rest him against Wyoming in order to be ready for Big 12 play. Offensive lineman Cole Hutson and defensive lineman Kristopher Ross will get MRI’s on Sunday, but Sarkisian is hopeful that the injuries are not long-term.

Here’s a look at everything Sarkisian had to say after the win over Wyoming.

