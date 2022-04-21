Everything Steve Sarkisian said about Texas’ upcoming spring game

Texas’ annual Orange-White spring game will take place on Saturday, April 23 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

It will be the first chance for fans to get a glimpse of the new players in action prior to the 2022 college football season.

However, when Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media on Thursday, he mentioned the “game” will look much different than what Longhorns fans have seen the last several years.

Due to offensive line depth issues at the moment, it sounds like Texas will not use a game format on Saturday. The score will not be kept, and it will more so look like a scrimmage for about 100 plays and feature a red zone competition at the end.

While some fans may be disappointed with this format, it actually bodes well for the quarterback competition between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card. Both signal-callers will be able to work with the first-team offense and go up against the first-team defense.

Sarkisian also provided an injury update on a couple players ahead of Saturday. Take a look at everything he discussed with the media on Thursday, as well as spring game details below.