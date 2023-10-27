Advertisement

Everything Steve Sarkisian said to Texas media on Thursday

Tyler Oglesby
·4 min read
7

Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Thursday during his Zoom meeting, headlined by a new quarterback and injury updates for several players.

Following the narrow victory over the Houston Cougars, the Longhorns had several concerning injuries.

Sarkisian confirmed that defensive lineman Alfred Collins, defensive back Gavin Holmes, defensive back Terrance Brooks, linebacker Jett Bush, defensive back Ryan Watts, and interior offensive lineman Cole Hutson will all be available for Saturday’s game vs BYU.

Injured starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered week-to-week despite a significant injury that could cause him to miss several weeks. His vacated quarterback spot leaves redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy to start on Saturday.

Here is everything head coach Steve Sarkisian said to the media on Thursday ahead of  Texas’ matchup vs the BYU Cougars.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire