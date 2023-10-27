Everything Steve Sarkisian said to Texas media on Thursday

Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Thursday during his Zoom meeting, headlined by a new quarterback and injury updates for several players.

Following the narrow victory over the Houston Cougars, the Longhorns had several concerning injuries.

Sarkisian confirmed that defensive lineman Alfred Collins, defensive back Gavin Holmes, defensive back Terrance Brooks, linebacker Jett Bush, defensive back Ryan Watts, and interior offensive lineman Cole Hutson will all be available for Saturday’s game vs BYU.

Injured starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered week-to-week despite a significant injury that could cause him to miss several weeks. His vacated quarterback spot leaves redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy to start on Saturday.

Here is everything head coach Steve Sarkisian said to the media on Thursday ahead of Texas’ matchup vs the BYU Cougars.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian on Zoom: "It's an exciting time to be back at home. First game back at DKR in about a month. That's exciting for our players. There's nothing like playing at home in front of our home fans, our students, our supporters." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "As we worked our way through this week, I was really proud of the guys for being focused on what they needed to be focused on. Not a lot of people got caught on 'how is Maalik and Arch doing?' They were focused on what they needed to do." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "This BYU team is physical. They're tough. Like I said on Monday, they've got great schemes and they tax you in all three phases that way. We're going to have to really play well across the board." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "I think all those guys will be available." Referring to Alfred Collins, Gavin Holmes, Terrance Brooks, Jett Bush, Ryan Watts, and Cole Hutson. — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian on quarterback: "Maalik (Murphy) is going to start Saturday." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "I'm fired up about our culture. If there's one thing on our team right now that I lean into more than anything, it's our culture. I said it a week ago, I feel like that win at Houston was a culture win." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "I love this team because of their connectivity, their love for one another. I love the vulnerability and the honesty of our team that we have, that we can have real conversations." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "Jonathon (Brooks), you watch players grow up in your program and you talk about opportunity and seizing opportunity. He's done that." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian: "Some great memories (at BYU), I will say that. We had a heck of a team my senior year, and I had some awesome, awesome teammates and some great coaches." "My relationship with Kalani (Sitake) is one I cherish. We talk and share ideas and thoughts and different… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

Steve Sarkisian on Kedon Slovis: "When he can get his indicator on coverages, he can get the ball out of his hands pretty quickly. In the end, he's got the skillset to make all the throws." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) October 26, 2023

When asked if Arch Manning will play on Saturday, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian hasn't made that decision. Said they've discussed it but wants to make sure it's in the best interest of the team. He sees value in it, but is not ready to make that call yet. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 26, 2023

When asked how long of a leash he gives a young QB, Steve Sarkisian said he doesn't expect Maalik Murphy to be perfect on Saturday. However, they will try to put him in the best position to have success and navigate their way through the ebbs and flows. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 26, 2023

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said today was Maalik Murphy's best practice, which is a good thing for his team. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 26, 2023

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they're in a good frame of mind and space to play a really good football team (BYU) — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 26, 2023

