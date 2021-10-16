Everything Steve Sarkisian said after the loss to Oklahoma State

Seven weeks into the Steve Sarkisian era and the results have been mixed. Wins against Louisiana and TCU have brought hope, while the three losses make you think nothing has really changed.

Texas held a two-touchdown lead at one point but was never able to put Oklahoma State to bed. A fantastic second-half defensive performance from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles kept the Cowboys in the game, where the rushing game put it on ice.

The 32-24 loss puts Texas at a major disadvantage within the Big 12 race. Both the Oklahoma schools now have direct paths to Arlington. One would have to lose three games while the Longhorns win out.

Sarkisian faced the media after the game, giving updates and his thoughts about the loss. Injury status was given on LB DeMarvion Overshown, along with the head coaches’ opinion on the quarterback play.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said practice only shows you so much about individual players and schemes. Said as you navigate through a season, things show up, and it's the job of coaches to get things fixed. Said today it was their psyche today. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 16, 2021

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown was out with a concussion, per Sark. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 16, 2021

Steve Sarkisian: "We can't play cautious. We can't play trying to hold on. I think we do that. We can't play hoping the other team makes a mistake, and Oklahoma State didn't do that." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) October 16, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Casey Thompson could play better. Also said they could have coached better. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 16, 2021

Sark: "Right now, we’re in a space where we get a lead, something doesn’t go our way and we harbor a little bit of the negative thoughts. And ultimately, those negative thoughts creep into cautious play, uncertainty and errors." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 16, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said the problem is not just Casey Thompson — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 16, 2021

Sarkisian: "We did not play very good complementary football again late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. We just didn't." "It's really been two straight weeks where we haven't done that." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) October 16, 2021