Everything Steve Sarkisian said at the Alamo Bowl press conference

Chandler Mumme
·3 min read

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Longhorns’ matchup with Washington at the Alamo Bowl.

Sarkisian touched on his excitement for this game and the opportunity to play a great team in Washington. He was very complimentary of Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who leads the nation in passing yards.

Sark mentions Washington was just a couple of plays away from attending the College Football Playoff this season.

With the transfer announcement of Hudson Card, Sarkisian stated true freshman Maalik Murphy would be Texas’ backup quarterback in the bowl game.

Texas still awaits decisions from a few upperclassmen on whether they will participate in the game or get ready for professional ball.

Sarkisian harped on the need for improvement in the downfield passing attack. That is a point of emphasis for Texas during December practices.

Here’s a look at everything Sarkisian said to the media on Thursday.

