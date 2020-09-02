NASCAR’s future: Everything we know about 2021 schedule, Next Gen, Hamlin ownership

NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Tuesday he was proud of the sport for defying stereotypes this season when it comes to internal conflict.

“(It) has traditionally been somewhat of a knock on NASCAR, that hey, NASCAR seems to want to bicker about different things,” Phelps said. “Well, NASCAR’s not bickering and NASCAR has come together as one entity.”

Phelps, recently named to the NASCAR Board of Directors, has led the sport through a pandemic, a flag ban and countless weather delays this season, in addition to the typical challenges of guiding the direction of a professional sport in “normal times.”

While none of those — the pandemic, the Confederate flag ban and, sadly, probably the weather delays — are over, the sanctioning body achieved a milestone marker recently in getting back on track with its pre-COVID schedule.

In advance of the 2020 NASCAR playoffs, Phelps spent an hour on Zoom Tuesday reflecting on the season so far and fielding reporters’ questions about next year’s schedule, playoff race protocols, the Next Gen car and more.

Here’s what he said.

The 2021 NASCAR Schedule

Phelps was clear: Nothing to announce yet. NASCAR is continuing to finalize a plan for racing next year, and did not set forth a date for when that announcement is coming. NASCAR released its full 2020 schedule in March of 2019. The pandemic hit in March of this year and inevitably caused delays in planning for 2021.

The sport is considering implementing some of the format changes and new venues it tried this year. For example, the Daytona road course is in consideration to be added as a non-points race next year, although Phelps said he said he “doesn’t see” the road course replacing a second Daytona race.

“So the question is really do you add the Daytona road course as a third Daytona event, or a fourth if you’re going to include the Clash?” Phelps said.

He also mentioned that the addition of midweek races in the future was “viable” but on the “lower end of probability” based on television ratings. Midweek races at Charlotte, Martinsville and Kansas, for example, ranked as the three lowest-rated races across any network in two decades, according to Sports Media Watch.

“Whether it was the casual fan that wasn’t tuning in,” Phelps said. “The numbers weren’t as high as what they would see on a Saturday night or a Sunday.”

He reiterated that the schedule is not final and NASCAR still needs to discuss any changes with industry stakeholders, including the tracks, its broadcast partners and the teams.

“It’s a balance,” Phelps said. “We need to make sure that we’re driving ratings because that drives visibility for the sport. That drives sponsorship value.”

There is, however, one event on the schedule for 2021 already. Tickets went on sale for the season-opening Daytona 500 race two weeks ago and Phelps said he doesn’t foresee the race’s February 14th date being impacted by the pandemic.

“But, I guess, never say never,” Phelps conceded. “Again, our intention is to run the Daytona 500 when it’s scheduled to run.”

He added that he is “cautiously optimistic” that many of the objectives that NASCAR set forth in a pre-COVID world, “we will have during our 2021 season.”

COVID-19 Playoff Rules

There will be no changes to the rules around protocols or points for a driver who tests positive for COVID-19. That means an individual who tests positive must provide two negative tests at least 24 hours apart or, in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, pass a 10-day isolation period without experiencing a fever for at least 24 hours in order to return to competition.

So far, two Cup Series drivers, Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson, have tested positive for COVID-19 and missed a race. They did not receive any points for the missed races, a practice that will continue into playoffs, Phelps said.

The protocols around access for non-essential racing personnel will also remain in place through the playoffs. A limited number of reporters are allowed on-site in the press box, but are not able to access the infield or pit road. Phelps said that he does not foresee access for media members, sponsors, owners, or any other non-competition personnel, including himself, changing before there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We can’t take a chance of having people who are literally not putting on the race to be in that footprint,” Phelps said. “Although the protocols are working, it’s just an added element of folks that are frankly not putting on the race, so I don’t see that changing in the near term.”

Story continues