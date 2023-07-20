Everything South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said at SEC Media Days 2023

NASHVILLE — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer kicked off his third season with the Gamecocks on Thursday at SEC Media Days in Nashville.

After bringing in the best recruiting class since 2012 and last season compiling the most wins since 2017, Beamer is looking forward to a year with significant promise surrounding his program. The Gamecocks grabbed their biggest wins of the 2022 season against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.

Here's everything Beamer said.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer at SEC Media Days 2023:

Question: You are one of the only coaches in college football the last two seasons to have beaten three of the nation's five national championship head coaches: Jimbo Fisher, Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown. What's the recipe in keeping this momentum going in Columbia as you said, facing one of the nation's toughest slates?

Yeah, my kids read that to me last night, and they made sure I realized that Kirby won a National Championship and I ain't beaten Kirby as well. And so they do a good job of keeping me humble as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Great people. Those great wins that we had over those fantastic Hall of Fame coaches that you're referring to took all three phases and everybody in our program as well. So for us, it's going to be to continue to can recruit great players and bring great people into our program.

In those games, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Clemson are the three you're referring to, you look at it, I mean, we had impactful plays in all those games on special teams, defense and offense. That's what it takes to beat a great team like that, great coaches and great programs. There are so many Hall of Fame coaches already in this league and future Hall of Fame coaches as well. That's what it's going to be. It's continuing to recruit great players and continue to develop the culture that we have at our place.

BEST MOMENTS: Top 10 South Carolina sports moments of 2022-23 season, from SEC titles to Clemson upset

Question: I believe you and Coach Sam Pittman are the only two coaches in the conference without an extensive coordinating background, offense and defensively. As a football coach, what challenges does that present and what do you feel like you've had to overcome?

Certainly respect the question. But also people talk about, well, you have not been a coordinator.

Advertisement

Being a special teams coordinator is being a coordinator. Everybody talks about, well, that guy has not been an offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator. Being a special teams coordinator prepared me better to be a head football coach than if I had been on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball. And I say that because when you're the special teams coordinator, you're the only coach other than the coach that stands in front of the whole team and talks to the team because coaching special teams embodies -- takes the entire roster.

So you have got to have a relationship with every player on the team. You have to be able to motivate guys to play special teams. You have to be able to be detailed and organized because you might get 20 minutes in practice, so you've got to be efficient at what you're doing in that time. So my time as a special teams coach really prepared me.

And then the fact that all along, I was coaching offense and defense. So I told Ray Tanner and Chance Miller when I interviewed for this job that, no, I have not been an offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator, but I would not have changed my career path for anything because of how it did prepare me to be a head football coach as well.

You know, I like to think that I'm somewhat knowledgeable on the offensive side of the ball and defensive side of the ball as well, but it was a great experience for me and really beneficial.

Advertisement

FRESHMAN IMPACT: Three South Carolina football freshmen poised in 2023 season to make immediate impact

Question: What attracted you to Dowell Loggains for offensive coordinator, and how might your offense look different this year? And secondly, Trey Knox transferred from Arkansas. We really like Trey there. What do you think of him?

I really like Trey in Columbia, so I get it.

Dowell has been fantastic. I've known Dowell for a long time. When he was in the NFL, I think I met him at Senior Bowl when I was an assistant coach at South Carolina previously. He was with the Tennessee Titans at the time. Met him as a Senior Bowl practice and we have always kept in touch. Wherever he was coaching, I would always try to go visit to pick his brain and watch practice. I went to Miami when he was in Miami. I went to Chicago when he was in Chicago. I went to Nashville when he was here with the Titans. So I knew what kind of person he was and how smart he was on the offensive side of the ball.

Advertisement

Then the other thing that attracted me to him was he's not a guy that's been in the NFL his entire career and is set on, this is how we have to do things because this is how we do it in the NFL. He spent two years in college and a few months on Penn State's staff where he saw, quote/unquote, the college-type offenses, how the college game is different, the hash marks and the field and whatnot.

So being able to attack it; being able to marry the NFL background with the college background really attracted me to him, not to mention the kind of person he is. And he's been better than I even imagined him being as a coach, as a recruiter, as a person. He has an awesome family, he and his wife, Beth, and could not be more excited about them being in Columbia.

Same thing with Trey Knox as well. I remember coaching against Trey last season when we played Arkansas in Week 2 and what a problem he presented defenses because of his size and athleticism. Dowell was his position coach at Arkansas, helping develop him as a tight end. And excited about the leadership, the talent and the energy level that Trey has already brought to our football team.

Question: So like you said last year, you got a 63-point performance against a team that was 10-1, and then you followed that up by beating your in-state rival, Clemson, great final stretch to the season. Do you guys use that as a springboard to what you want to do this fall?

Yeah, those were two monumental wins for us. There's no question about it. I was telling somebody earlier, proud of the fact that coming off that win in Columbia against Tennessee, to not just go on the road the next week and win but to be down 14-0 on the road to Clemson and come back and win that game, that's what I'm so proud of. Because human nature would have been to say, well, it's just not our day. You know we had a great week, great game last week in Columbia, and we're down 14-0, but we got that win and we're good.

Advertisement

But our guys battled back, so to me the mental toughness and fortitude our guys showed that day was awesome. It absolutely has springboarded us in a lot of ways. The momentum that we took from the month of November into recruiting and into 2023 within our facility, but then outside the facility from a recruiting standpoint and just national narrative, without a doubt.

But also we understand, we have got a lot of work to do, too. Yes, we had those two great wins but we are also -- that's the same team that didn't score an offensive touchdown the week before against Florida as well. We have got to be more consistent, starting with me, but certainly there's a lot that you can take from those two games that will help us going forward.

Question: I wanted to ask you about Dakereon Joyner. I know your running game is going to be a big part of the development of this football team and you have four scholarship running backs. He's turned from a quarterback to a wide receiver and made plays for you and now is going to get a look at running back, kind of one of the great Gamecocks, Deebo Samuel. Talk about his unselfishness to move and how big of a part of the offense he could potentially be this year.

He's going to be a huge part of it. He embodies everything being a Gamecock is about and easily could have been here again today as well. He's a fantastic leader and representative of our program. He's literally done everything on our team in his career. You know, going back, you watch him -- because we used him some last year in some wildcat quarterback situations. I think he had two rushing touchdowns against Tennessee if I'm not mistaken, but they were plays where he showed a skill set: Making somebody miss in space, lowering his shoulder and trying to get north, south, downhill on somebody. So he showed that he has ability as a running back.

Advertisement

So honestly, the conversation was before spring practice. In spring practice we only had two scholarship running backs on our entire team going into spring practice. So I met with Dakereon, and said, would you be open to us utilizing you at running back in spring, not wholesale change, but let's just dabble in it. Another way for you to get on the field and help your career after college as well potentially.

I think maybe he was a little reluctant but decided to do it, and couldn't be more excited that he did. I think he'll tell you the same thing. He showed great natural ability as a running back. He's going to help us there along with other areas on our team. He and I were actually at a charity event in Charleston the other night to raise money.

All the coaches in the State of South Carolina come together to raise money for charity, and Dakereon was there and they had a Q&A with the players where he came up on stage and the emcee introduced him as a receiver and he immediately got the microphone and told the whole room, "I'm a running back."

He has embodied it and can't wait to carry the football for us this year, along with our other running backs.

Question: You mentioned the hiring of Travian Robertson, defensive line coach. What are your indications of him in that spot and your front seven, you lose six of eight in regards to snap count from a season ago. Talk about that rush defense. Do you feel like maybe with new guys in there, you guys are ready to take the next step in regards to stopping the run this season?

Excited about Travian. He was a player when I was an assistant coach at Carolina, as well. So loves Carolina through and through. The process to hire him was very short and sweet because I knew how much I wanted him at Carolina and I knew how much he wanted to be at Carolina.

Advertisement

Obviously he's worked his way up through the coaching ranks. Did a great job at Tulane last season, a Cotton Bowl team last year that won a conference championship. So being able to take some of the things they did defensively at Tulane and help us be better. He's a guy that has played the position and he's played the position at a high level. So what I mentioned a few minutes ago about our players pulling me aside after one week to say, you hired the right guy, that means a lot to me. He'll make our defense better.

Then from a defensive standpoint, certainly, we have got to be better at stopping the run. It's easy for people to say, okay, if you are not good enough on the run defense it's because of your defensive line. It takes all 11. It's the defensive line. It's the linebackers. It's the defensive backs that may be responsible for the C-gap. They better be in the C-gap and make a tackle. It takes all 11 to stop the run better. We have to stop the run and generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

And we have some good young players that it's time for them to step up, and we brought some transfers in as well and excited to see those guys. We are confident with a group effort we'll be better there.

Question: Can you talk about Austin Stogner's decision to go back to Oklahoma after one year at South Carolina?

As far as Austin Stogner leaving, you'd have to ask him. Glad he decided to come to Carolina for a year and he made the decision to move on.

Question: What were things you saw Spencer do at Oklahoma and enhance at South Carolina in his first season playing for you?

I think the biggest thing, one, is forget about what he did on the field. I knew what kind of person Spencer is. It wasn't like I was bringing in a guy to play quarterback that I didn't know. I spent two years with him at Oklahoma, a little bit longer if you count the recruiting process as well. He was committed when I got there, but I was with him in those two seasons. So I knew what kind of person he was.

Advertisement

You guys will remember this because you covered Oklahoma, but he had dealt with adversity before at Oklahoma. It wasn't like all of a sudden this year or last season, we had some tough losses and that was the first time he went through stuff or that 2021 was the first time he went through stuff.

You guy also remember his first two games as a starting quarterback in the Big 12 as Oklahoma, we lost to Kansas State and Iowa State. You are not supposed to lose two conference games at Oklahoma. That doesn't happen, not to mention two games to start the season when you are replacing Kyler Murray — or Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as the quarterback.

So seeing Spencer handle Jalen Hurts, see him get benched in the Texas game in 2021 and come back in the second half and lead us to a four-overtime win, I believe, told me everything I needed to know about Spencer as far as a competitor, leader, kind of person he was.

He's made us better on and off the field. I saw enough. Forget about his talent level on the field because that speaks for itself, but the way he handled himself off the field during my two seasons there was really good for me to see. Not to mention his first year there was Jalen Hurts as the quarterback. So he got to see Jalen Hurts come in as a transfer quarterback. I don't want to speak for Spencer, but I would imagine that helped him seeing that when he made the transition to Columbia.

Question: I know one of your crossover games this year is Mississippi State and it's a program you and your wife have connections to. What will it be like playing them?

It will be big. My mother-in-law is already making the plans for all of the people from Starkville coming to the game. It will be a big challenge. Coach Arnett has a great team returning, a lot of returning production as well. We know that will be a battle as well, but that's exciting. I have great memories of my time in Starkville. Met my wife there. My in-laws still live there. My father-in-law is the sheriff of Oktibbeha County. We love to go to Starkville and visiting. And it's going to be pretty cool playing those guys as well.

Advertisement

My first year at Carolina was an assistant coach in 2007 and Mississippi State came and played in Columbia as well. So now it's pretty cool as the head coach that they are coming back, also.

Question: I wanted to ask you, there's a lot of talk in Norman about getting ready for the SEC. You saw that program. Are they ready for the SEC? What's that going to look like and how much are you looking forward to going back to Norman in 2024?

Yeah, I think they are certainly ready. You guys know more about the ins and outs of their program right now. But this is a team that prior to this season had won five straight conference championships in the Big 12 going into 2021. And then in 2021, they won 10 games, 11 games, something like that. So they had a heck of a season in 2021 with Lincoln, so they are not very far off, that's for sure.

Certainly this league is different. Lines of scrimmage are different. Beyond the field, just the stadiums -- when I was talking about in my opening statement about this league, it's one thing I love about this conference, just the stadiums you get to go into every single Saturday. I saw a stat the other day where the SEC led the country in average attendance per game and it wasn't even close to the rest of the conferences.

So realizing every single stadium, you are going into a stadium with 70,000, 80,000, 90,000, 100,000 fans and that will be different for the teams coming in. Certainly great tradition at that place and excited about going back to Norman in 2024. We have a lot of football to play before then, but that's a proud program with great leadership under Joe Castiglione and excited about having OU and Texas in this awesome conference.

Question: In your introductory press conference, you referenced U.C. many times as home. What over the last two years has reinforced that feeling?

Just the people. It is home. You guys heard me say it before. I was born in Charleston. Columbia was the first place my wife and I lived after we got married. We got married in Starkville, and after that season we moved to Columbia. Two of our three children were born in Columbia, South Carolina.

So it's an awesome state, an amazing city. I knew that before I came back, but just the people. The friends we had when we were at South Carolina the first time that we still have, but then the number of friends that our family has made outside of coaching since we came back as well. It's just a fantastic community with great people. And love living in South Carolina, loving being the head football coach at South Carolina, and can't wait for the future in that role.

Thank you guys very much. Enjoy the rest of your week.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Everything South Carolina's Shane Beamer said at SEC Media Days 2023